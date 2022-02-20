Sunday's Dump & Chase: New Gold on the Block

Finland wins first Olympic men's hockey gold, beating Russians | Sportsnet.ca

Always exciting to see Leijonat do well. (Without NHLers in attendance, neither Canada nor the US made the final four.)

Tyler Tumminia to step down as PHF Commissioner following playoffs | The Ice Garden

Yet more change is coming to the PHF.

Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn fined $5K for squirting water at Chicago Blackhawks' MacKenzie Entwistle | ESPN

Everything about this story is weird, from Benn deciding this was a good or sportsmanlike idea at all to the NHL considering squirting water more of a problem than, say, avoidable head contact.

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand's six-game ban upheld by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman | ESPN

Tthe quote from Bettman’s ruling here ("to say that Mr. Marchand overreacted to that comment would be an understament") reminds me of that “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point” Clickhole bit.

Toronto’s first period troubles are solved by second period strengths | The Ice Garden

Oddly, the long change doesn't specifically seem to be what the Toronto Six are using here--it's primarily in-game adjustments.

Toronto Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Arizona Coyotes for Ilya Lyubushkin, forward Ryan Dzingel | ESPN

The Arizona Coyotes are once again making use of their cap space.

Flames spoil Giordano's return for ninth-straight win | Sportsnet.ca

The Calgary Flames are, you might say, on fire.