Monday’s Dump & Chase: Mini-Break Continues

The Predators continue to enjoy a rare three-day break in the schedule.

By Bobby Misey
Nashville Predators v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Around Hockey

‘The Hamburglar’ steals first start in years, leads Canadiens to first win streak - sportsnet.ca

Long live the Hamburglar!

Where does newly acquired defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin fit in with the Maple Leafs? - TSN.ca

Divisional opponents Arizona Coyotes have started selling ahead of the deadline.

Bracket ABCs: February Edition - College Hockey News

A look at how the NCAA bracket could shake out.

Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams fared, Feb. 18-19 - College Hockey - USCHO.com

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 14 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 18-19.

Finland beats ROC to win nation’s first Olympic men’s ice hockey gold medal - espn.com

Finland won its first ever Olympic men’s ice hockey gold medal with a 2-1 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday in Beijing.

