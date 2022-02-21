Monday’s Dump & Chase: Mini-Break Continues

Around Hockey
‘The Hamburglar’ steals first start in years, leads Canadiens to first win streak - sportsnet.ca
Long live the Hamburglar!
Where does newly acquired defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin fit in with the Maple Leafs? - TSN.ca
Divisional opponents Arizona Coyotes have started selling ahead of the deadline.
Bracket ABCs: February Edition - College Hockey News
A look at how the NCAA bracket could shake out.
Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams fared, Feb. 18-19 - College Hockey - USCHO.com
Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 14 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 18-19.
Finland beats ROC to win nation’s first Olympic men’s ice hockey gold medal - espn.com
Finland won its first ever Olympic men’s ice hockey gold medal with a 2-1 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday in Beijing.
