Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: A G.O.A.T. and a Panther

Nashville News & Notes

Rinne Returns to Nashville Anticipating Jersey Retirement Ceremony | nhl.com

Legendary Predators Goaltender Set to Thank Fans, Watch No. 35 Rise to Bridgestone Arena Rafters Thursday Night.

Everyone in Smashville is looking forward to Thursday night!

A goat named after the G.O.A.T! The @NashvilleZoo has named one of its goats Pekka in honor of Pekka Rinne. The announcement comes two days before Rinne’s number 35 jersey will be retired at the @PredsNHL game on Feb. 24. pic.twitter.com/ChjOAzq3ZO — Emily Luxen (@NC5_EmilyLuxen) February 21, 2022

Hockey News & Notes

NHL Power Rankings: Flames becoming contenders; Predators slumping | NBCsports.com

In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Calgary Flames are becoming legitimate Stanley Cup contenders while the Nashville Predators struggle.

Coach John Hynes doesn’t like the word “slump”, but NBCsports isn’t afraid to use it.

Fischler Report: Homestretch Tension Mounts in the NHL | The Hockey News

This week on the Fischler Report, Stan Fischler looks at John Hynes' recent outburst, remembers the life of Emile Francis, how Trevor Zegras is changing how goalies play the game and more.

Not too high, not too low, but maybe just a little louder.

Three Things We Learned In Week 19 Of The NHL Season | The Hockey News

Seattle Kraken broadcasters made more history, the Oilers pulled off a unique coaching feat, and Igor Shesterkin nearly scored. Avry Lewis-McDougal looks back at the week that was.

Simmer down there, Shesterkin. There’s only one goalie with a goal we’re talking about this week.

One month from the NHL trade deadline: Players, teams, wild cards of interest | sportsnet.ca

In the next four weeks, the NHL rumour mill will kick into high gear. Here are the teams to watch, players of interest, and the long-shot deals that could reshape the league one month away from the deadline.

What will the Preds do at the deadline? Tell me your thoughts in the comments.

Together, Let's Build a Better Hockey Community | The Hockey News

In hockey, we're all a family. And like every family, we're not at all perfect. But like it or not, nobody is going away, and we have to be better at helping everyone who joins this community to make it a better place.

Hockey is good - its fans deserve it to be great.

Mood Music

Hype music for tonight’s game and Thursday evening’s party.