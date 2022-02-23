Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Looking Forward to Saturday

Maple Leafs Acquire Hutton from Coyotes - The Hockey News

Hey, it's our old friend Carter!!!

St. Louis' Canadiens playing with pride, confidence restored

Martin St. Louis has his guys going.

What Should the Maple Leafs Do at the Trade Deadline? - The Hockey News

The answer: some sort of cap tomfoolery.

Which Team Will be Most Active at the NHL Trade Deadline? - The Hockey News

Florida? Toronto? Colorado?

A Mid-Season Evaluation of Jake Oettinger - Defending Big D

Oettinger had the best game of his career against the Colorado Avalanche, but how has he fared as a whole this season?

Lindholm, Flames bolster contenders status after historic display

I really have a thing for Elias Lindholm.

Maple Leafs Trade Ritchie to Coyotes for Lyubushkin, Dzingel - The Hockey News

Honestly, I'd forgotten about Ryan Dzingel.

Countdown to TradeCentre John Klingberg Dallas Stars - TSN.ca

What's going to happen with John Klingberg? What about Claude Giroux?

Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton talks about the importance of diversity and inclusion in hockey - Broad Street Hockey

This is a great piece from Steph about diversity and inclusion in hockey.

IIHF Andri Denyskin Jalen Smereck Ukrainian Hockey League - TSN.ca

A one-year suspension seems to be not enough...but it's something.

Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs Unveil Heritage Classic Jerseys - Die By The Blade

I feel this looks like every other Sabres jersey.

Mailbag: What position would be best for the Penguins to add? - PensBurgh

A Pensburgh mailbag - will the Pens stock up for another big run?

The Bruins have never retired a goalie’s number. Tuukka Rask should change that. - Stanley Cup of Chowder

Our friends at Stanley Cup of Chowder think Rask's number should be retired.