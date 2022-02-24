Thursday’s Dump & Chase: ImPEKKAble

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Rinne’s No. 35 to be retired by Predators on Thursday | NHL.com

“They could fill the stadium for it,” said Juuse Saros, who took over as Nashville’s No. 1 goalie after his friend and mentor retired last summer. “It’s pretty special for the whole city. Probably not going to be many dry eyes in the stands and I think that comes from how Pekka is as a human being, so likable and treats everybody with respect. It’s just who he is.”

Well said, Juice. Well said.

Who are the real Nashville Predators? | The Hockey News

They are a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Stumble, Then Rebound in Manitoba | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: After an up-and-down week, Milwaukee remains in third place.

Uhhhhh....

Hearing the #Preds are actively shopping superstar Filip Forsberg. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) February 24, 2022

This will probably come as quite the surprise to Forsberg and his reps as the Preds have been expected to get contract talks going with them in the near future. https://t.co/ZnmsRGTi6E — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 24, 2022

Other Hockey News & Notes

Maple Leafs prospect Amirov on brain tumour diagnosis: ‘I want to stay positive’ | Sportsnet

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov was diagnosed with a brain tumor and will not play the rest of this season. The young forward has incredibly important goals, though: to stay positive and inspire others by overcoming his own challenges.

Former NHLer Sean Avery Signs with ECHL Solar Bears | The Hockey News

The ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears announced that they have signed former NHL winger Sean Avery to a contract for the remainder of the season. This is Avery’s first stint back in pro hockey since way back in 2012 when he played seven games in the AHL.

Bobby Hull no longer Chicago Blackhawks team ambassador | ESPN

This move is about 14 years late. Well, better late than never I guess...

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira has season-ending back surgery | ESPN

Speaking of the Blackhawks, forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back.

Flames hire former Ducks general manager Bob Murray to scout West Coast | Sportsnet

The Calgary Flames have hired former Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray as a scout. Murray was just forced out of Anaheim (well, he resigned.. but you get it) back in November after an investigation by the team into his workplace conduct.

USPHL player banned for life from league for striking on-ice official | USA Today

YIKES

Safe to say, I don’t think he liked what the ref said to him ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zJUe61SMUT — Justin (McLovin) (@tarpsoffmclovin) February 20, 2022

OJHL Team Staff Members Save Pick-up Player’s Life after Suffering Heart Attack | The Hockey News

Two trainers and a coach from the OJHL’s Collingwood Blues helped save a man’s life after he suffered a heart attack during a pick-up game in Collingwood, Ontario.