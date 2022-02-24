Nashville Predators 2, Dallas Stars 1 (SO): Law and Order: Nashville Penalty Kill Unit

Pregame Lineups:

Here are the projected lines for tonight's game vs. Dallas. #Preds pic.twitter.com/YRaaBAZpyN — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) February 25, 2022

First Period

Action got underway after a Smashville regular cleared the ice, and Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot decided to take the game into his own hands, dropping the gloves with Stars Radek Faksa after the Dallas forward laid a big hit on Roman Josi. Both headed to the box for five minutes, and Saros had to make big plays early—including a successful save on an incredible between-the-legs shot by Roope Hintz.

Mikael Granlund got a great attempt in on net, but Dallas held fast against the intermittent Predators rushes. Matt Duchene finally tipped the momentum in Nashville’s favor with an impressive zone entry against two Stars defenders, drawing a penalty in the process. Nashville headed to the power play with 13:06 remaining in the first period.

Nashville ended up on the penalty kill after a slashing call on Carrier after a Predators turnover. Nashville came out aggressive on the penalty kill, and dominated the first half of the Stars power play. Dallas had some impressive entries into the offensive zone, but Nashville’s aggressive defense controlled the puck the final 25 seconds, with multiple shorthanded shots on goal led by Yakov Trenin. Nashville ended the kill with possession, which allowed them to put the top units on the ice, resulting in Carrier getting a clean shot on Oettinger that the Stars goaltender was able to save.

Later in the period, Philip Tomasino scored a goal and put the Predators up 1-0—a lead they would carry into the end of the first.

2nd period

The second period started with some beautiful Saros saves, immediately followed by a Jason Robertson goal that evened the score up at 1. Around five minutes into the period, Jamie Benn found Philippe Myers’ face with his stick, drew blood, and was sent to the penalty box for 4 minutes. Then, it was time for some Predators power play magic. Four minutes later, Jamie Benn waltzed out of the penalty box a free man. The score remained the same. And for a moment, we were all reminded that magic isn’t real...just illusions. But there was hope as the oft-booed Ryan Suter committed a stick crime of his own (cross-checking) and gave the Predators a chance to convince us, once more, that magic is real. Two minutes later, Ryan Suter was released back into society an unchanged man. Also unchanged was the score.

In a strange turn of events, Matt Duchene was called for roughing after confronting Denis Gurianov after a rough hit into the boards. Duchene served his sentence and was released into polite society after two minutes. The score remained unchanged. And, after a scrum in front of Dallas’s net, repeat offender Ryan Suter was sentenced to two minutes in the penalty box for slashing. And, as has been the trend, two minutes later, Suter was released and the score remained tied at 1. That’s how the period ended.

3rd Period

About seven minutes into the third the score hadn’t changed and there hadn’t been that many chances for either team. A solid shot by the Preds at cleaning up some garbage in front of the net was whistled dead, despite Oettinger not having possession of the puck. Soon after, Ryan Johansen was called for slashing, putting the Predators back on the penalty kill. Johansen served a full, two-minute sentence and the game remained tied at 1. And it would remain tied at 1 for quite a while. Let me say that Juuse Saros looked incredible in net and stopped a number of shots that looked like they were something to worry about.

The third period ended and the teams headed into overtime.

OT

Mikael Granlund was called for tripping, which gave the Dallas Stars the 4-on-3. The Dallas Stars were not able to capitalize on their power play. Upon expiration, the Predators regained control and mounted an attack. After a whistle, the Predators called time out and returned for a faceoff in the offensive zone. Roman Josi gained possession for one final attempt at the loops and swoops, but it was battled off. Dallas followed up with an attempt, but it too met an end at the pads of Juuse Saros. The teams would head into a shootout.

Shootout

Nashville - Duchene: no goal

Dallas - Roberston: no goal

Nashville - Forsberg: no goal

Dallas - Pavelski: no goal

Nashville - Josi: no goal

Dallas - Seguin: no goal

Nashville - Granlund: GOAL!

Dallas - Peterson: no goal!

Preds win!