Friday’s Dump & Chase: 35

The greatest of all time with greatest entrance of all time #PekkaForever #Preds pic.twitter.com/Nsi2hpQIK9 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 25, 2022

We'd never had a ceremony like this is Nashville before, so none of us really knew what to expect. But everything about this was PERFECT. From the tribute videos, to the emphasis on Pekka's off-ice impact and charity work, to seeing Ben Vanderklok and Juuse Saros tear up after getting shoutouts in Rinne's speech... there were just so many moments that made us Smashville citizens feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Forever a Nashville Predator, forever our #35 pic.twitter.com/Na1ij2GuyV — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 25, 2022

Also of note, WE’RE GETTING A PEKKA RINNE STATUE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA!

Nashville Predators jersey retirement: Pekka Rinne relishing being dad | Tennessean

One of the moments that got me in the feels last night was Pekka talking about bringing Paulus back to a future game at Bridgestone Arena, showing him his jersey in the rafters, and telling him stories about his career.

Nashville Predators 2, Dallas Stars 1 (SO): Saros, penalty kill keep Preds afloat | On the Forecheck

Of course, one of the best (somehow, underrated) parts of the night, is that the Preds actually won! And they did so in a pretty exciting fashion as well! Bryan and Shaun tag-teamed the recap if you missed any of the action.

So, Let’s Talk About Those Filip Forsberg Trade Rumors | On the Forecheck

There was a bit more that came out on the Forsberg front yesterday, including rumblings that Poile is still working to re-sign #9. Regardless, there's probably nothing imminent regarding a Forsberg trade, nor does there need to be. We have nearly a full month left before the March 21st deadline, plenty of time for Poile to either work on a new deal or assess his options ahead of the playoff race.

The Titans player most comparable to Filip Forsberg | AtoZ Sports

I would have gone with Taylor Lewan just based on strength-of-mustache.

Other Hockey Happenings

Super 16: Avalanche No. 1; Flames move up power rankings with 10-game run | NHL.com

The Preds stay in NHL.com's top 16, but not by much. A lot of pundits (and probably a number of fans) have cooled on Nashville after a rough few weeks.

DeAngelo to be out one month for Hurricanes with injury | NHL.com

Mike Smith’s Gotta Go | The Copper & Blue

I know this is going to come as a shock to many, but goaltending is keeping the Oilers from being a Cup contender...

Igor Shesterkin’s Race for Hart Trophy Begins Now | Blueshirt Banter

Goaltenders rarely win the Hart Trophy (it's only happened four times since 1963), but as our frenemies at Blueshirt Banter point out, Shesterkin is having one of the most impressive statistical seasons for a goaltender in the past 20 years, potentially better than the year Carey Price had in 2014-15 when he won MVP honors. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him emerge as a front-runner for the Hart, especially if the Rangers continue to hold strong in the East.

The Devils Should Trading their First Round Pick | All About The Jersey

This is an intriguing argument considering New Jersey is probably guaranteed a Top 10 pick in one of the best drafts in recent memory. Naturally the thought is to hold onto that pick and get a franchise player, but you can also make the case that some team in the "fringe zone" might pay a hefty price to get a high pick. That might help the Devils get a more established star on the roster, important given the fact they're in "win now" mode.

Around the Rink in the PHF: Week 11 | The Ice Garden

A good primer on what's been happening in women's hockey this week.

The first ever ice hockey tournament in Egypt is another big step in the globalization of hockey | Bardown

This is so cool!