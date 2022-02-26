Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 2/26/2022

The much-anticipated 2022 Stadium Series between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning is tonight! I have your preview covered.

The last Stadium Series was held in 2020 at the Air Force Academy. The Avalanche squared off against the L.A. Kings. Last season featured a novelty game at Lake Tahoe, but that wasn’t exactly a Stadium Series game.

Nashville Predators

The Predators secured a needed two points against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, mostly thanks to Finnish players. Juuse Saros stood on his head in the shootout and Mikael Granlund scored against Jake Oettinger to seal the victory.

The Preds have, however, been on a mini-slump. The slump is enough to make fans wonder whether Filip Forsberg is going to be traded or shopped around. However, I contend that Tuesday’s victory against the Panthers was the “turnaround” game of the season and this Stadium Series is going to go down with a win for the home team.

Matt Tennyson was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday as Nick Cousins was placed on injured reserve. Mark Boroweicki is still day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Here’s the official game preview from the Predators.

Say what you want about tonight’s jerseys, the guys in gold—wait, navy—are trending in the right direction: up.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The problem with the Lightning is that they are...the Lightning. They’re the reigning Cup champions (2020 and 2021). They boast an embarrassment of riches, including Vezina-Trophy–winning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman, and a bunch of other guys who are also a really big deal: Steven Stamkos, Mikhail Sergachev, Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point...the list is extensive.

The Bolts have two skaters with over 50 points (Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos). Stamkos himself has 24 goals and 32 assists, good for 56 points. Hedman has 50 (11 goals, 39 assists). Alex Killorn has had an incredible season and boasts 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists). Brayden Point has 19 goals and 16 assists, and Ondrej Palat has 15 goals and 18 assists. Our best friend Corey Perry has 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists).

In net, Vasilevskiy will be more than comfortable. He has a .921 Sv% over 39 games, and he’s 27-8-0 on the season. Brian Elliott will back up.

The Lightning have won four of their last five contests.

Reasons to Watch

- Stadium Series, duh

- Filip Forsberg’s mustache

- Will Corey Perry be himself in another outdoor game against Nashville and have to do the walk of shame?

- Juuse Saros, official heir to Pekka Rinne

If You’re Attending...

The Winter Park at Walk of Fame Park is open on Friday and Saturday. There are multiple Nashville food vendors, some incredible musicians, and fun for hockey fans of all ages. Find out more here.

If you’re attending tonight’s game, there’s some fun scheduled at Nissan Stadium. Activities include a Puck Shot Challenge from Navy Federal, a Dunkin’ Fan Zone, a Truly Hard sampling area for those 21+, an official Preds Team Store tent, and the Stanley Cup. More information is here. Pregame is from 1:00-6:00 PM. Further:

Finally, the NHL’s Fan Guide for tonight’s game is here.

Some reminders:

Nissan Stadium is cashless.

Entry to the Stadium Series is mobile entry only.

Nissan Stadium is smoke free.

Keep Your Eye on This Guy

Colton Sissons had a few solid chances on Thursday against the Stars. He’s been quiet lately, but his banging style of play and finishing touch make him a prime candidate for tonight’s Player to Watch. Further, he has some thoughts on the excitement surrounding Nashville’s first outdoor game here.

Tonight’s Theme Song

This is OUR town.

How to Watch

Puck drop is at 6:30 Central.

102.5 The Game has the radio call, and TNT will have the broadcast.

