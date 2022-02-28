Monday’s Dump & Chase: Attractive Jerseys Next Time, Thanks

Around Hockey
IIHF set to discuss Russian participation in events on Monday - sportsnet.ca
The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation is calling for immediate sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian federations from the IIHF council as the group prepares for a key meeting on Monday.
‘People are still sleeping on the Huskies’ - College Hockey News
The Huskies had finished fourth in Hockey East a season prior and returned their eight best point producers. In a lot of ways, it was an ideal situation for a goaltender to step into. The assignment for Hanson though was to step in and battle to replace one of the best goaltenders in program history in Tomas Vomacka, who signed with the Predators.
No. 7 North Dakota completes sweep of No. 6 Western Michigan to take control atop NCHC; No. 4 Minnesota clinches B1G title; No. 5 Quinnipiac sews up ECAC crown; No. 13 BU stays hot - College Hockey | USCHO.com
A roundup of this weekend’s college hockey action as conference playoffs start next weekend.
Division I Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 0 - Badgers advance to WCHA Final Faceoff - College Hockey | USCHO.com
Wisconsin’s top line – nicknamed the WOW line for the first initials of their last names – lived up to the moniker on Saturday afternoon. Casey O’Brien, Makenna Webster and Daryl Watts were responsible for nine of Wisconsin’s 15 points in the game
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins beat Columbus Blue Jackets - TSN.ca
Oh, the Blue Jackets’ goaltender was clearly interferred with by Sidney Crosby, but the NHL upheld the call when challenged? Guess he’s still the league’s golden boy. Pathetic.
