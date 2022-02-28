Monday’s Dump & Chase: Attractive Jerseys Next Time, Thanks

Around Hockey

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation is calling for immediate sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian federations from the IIHF council as the group prepares for a key meeting on Monday.

The Huskies had finished fourth in Hockey East a season prior and returned their eight best point producers. In a lot of ways, it was an ideal situation for a goaltender to step into. The assignment for Hanson though was to step in and battle to replace one of the best goaltenders in program history in Tomas Vomacka, who signed with the Predators.

A roundup of this weekend’s college hockey action as conference playoffs start next weekend.

Wisconsin’s top line – nicknamed the WOW line for the first initials of their last names – lived up to the moniker on Saturday afternoon. Casey O’Brien, Makenna Webster and Daryl Watts were responsible for nine of Wisconsin’s 15 points in the game

Oh, the Blue Jackets’ goaltender was clearly interferred with by Sidney Crosby, but the NHL upheld the call when challenged? Guess he’s still the league’s golden boy. Pathetic.