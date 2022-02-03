Thursday’s Dump & Chase: WE ARE ON A BREAK

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators’ special teams a key part of their success at the break | A to Z Sports

The Nashville Predators’ special teams have been a strength rather than a weakness this season, which has fueled the team’s success.

Milwaukee Musings: Admirals Win Six Straight | On the Forecheck

Stay hot, Milwaukee! Stay hot!

Other Hockey News & Notes

32 Thoughts: Unafraid Auston Matthews takes big off-ice step | Sportsnet

Elliotte Friedman talks about the Preds quite a bit in this week’s ‘32 Thoughts’. He touches on how Nashville’s best players have actually been their best players, Poile’s mindset at the trade deadline, and how punchy the team has been this season (leading the league in fighting majors with 29).

NHL Power Rankings - 1-32 poll, plus a fun fact about every All-Star | ESPN

The Preds moved up one spot to #12 in this week’s power rankings. Here’s some fun facts about Roman Josi and Juuse Saros:

“Josi was once turned aside by security while trying to enter his neighbor’s house party uninvited. The neighbor happened to be Taylor Swift. Saros recently took up padel to keep his goalie skills sharp. A popular pastime in Europe, padel is like a squash-tennis hybrid played on a small court where the player on one side tries to bounce the ball twice on their opponent’s end to earn points. Which all sounds like something a goalie would love!”

Coaching Change Hasn’t Saved Winnipeg Jets’ Season | The Hockey News

Maurice knew it. Surely by now, Cheveldayoff must know it. And most importantly, the paying customers know it. Change is on the horizon in Winnipeg, and deservedly so.

Jets in big trouble if Scheifele can’t elevate his game after break | Sportsnet

That’s right. Two separate links about Winnipeg sucking. It’s like Christmas!

Women’s Olympic Preview: USA Looks to Stem the Tide | The Hockey News

The reigning Olympic champs lost some momentum with four consecutive losses to their Canadian rivals. But they’re ready to throw down the gauntlet and show they’re still top dog.

NHL Notebook: Players, coaches welcome league’s latest COVID-19 protocols | Yahoo Sports

The league updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday, dropping daily testing requirements for fully vaccinated players, citing a “declining positivity rate.” Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said the change is long overdue.

“I’m glad they’re doing what they’re doing,” Boudreau said. “If the guy is sick and you can tell he’s sick, absolutely test him, make sure he stays away.”

Should the Maple Leafs be Worried About Campbell’s Recent Slump? | The Hockey News

Jack Campbell has not been himself lately. Should the Maple Leafs be worried?