Friday’s Dump & Chase: You Got The Touch

Nashville News & Notes

Roman Josi (Bern, Switzerland) is primed for his fourth #NHLAllStar appearance. This year marks the second straight #NHLAllStar Game to feature multiple Swiss-born players, with the @PredsNHL captain joining Timo Meier (Herisau, Switzerland).#NHLStats: https://t.co/pdsjApvQRu pic.twitter.com/JFV92a8Hhd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 3, 2022

Predators Prospect Report: February 3 | NHL.com

Nashville's top prospects are playing all over the world and perfecting their craft with the hope of one day skating for the Predators. Here's a look at how they're faring this season with their respective clubs and organizations thus far.

Hockey News & Notes

NHL All-Star Skills Competition -- What you need to know about every event | espn.com

The NHL skills competition always is fun, but this year it adds a Las Vegas flavor, two new events and some special guests.

Danielle Goyette Becomes First Woman in ECHL History to Serve as Assistant Coach | The Hockey News

By stepping behind the Newfoundland Growlers' bench, Danielle Goyette became the first woman in ECHL history to serve as an assistant coach.

Analyzing the best three NHL defence pairs from the first half | sportsnet.ca

As we hit the NHL all-star break and midpoint of the season, Shayna Goldman looks at which defence partners have been the best, from the top minute-eaters, to the support pairs lower in the lineup.

US hockey star Brianna Decker out of Olympics after nasty leg injury | Fox News

U.S. women’s hockey star Brianna Decker was stretchered off the ice on Thursday after suffering an apparent severe leg injury in the team’s opening game at the Beijing Olympics.

Report: John Doe 3 Among Three Plaintiffs Weighing Lawsuits Against Blackhawks | The Hockey News

TSN's Rick Westhead reports that John Doe 3 is among three plaintiffs who are potentially preparing to file lawsuits against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Insider Trading: Chiarelli to interview for Blackhawks' GM position | TSN.ca

The Chicago Blackhawks town hall was an unmitigated disaster. Are we going to hear more about this story over the next couple of days?

Mood Music

Enjoy Vegas, Juuse and Roman!