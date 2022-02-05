Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Hey Now

7 All-Star Skills Takeaways: Trevor Zegras steals the show blind | Sportsnet.ca

The Breakaway Challenge was back, and so were foam targets.

2022 Olympics: Feb. 4 Recap | The Ice Garden

This was not an ideal look for Finland.

Nurse, Jenner notch hat tricks as Canada hammers Finland at Olympics | Sportsnet.ca

Finland's head coach had to leave yesterday because of a family emergency; this loss in his absence...may or may not have been related.

Four-episode digital series 'NHL Bound' highlights two Black hockey coaches chasing their NHL dream | NHL.com

Both the coaching internship program and the fact that the NHL is advertising it sound cool.

Nine games in, Buffalo Beauts are facing a crisis of identity | The Ice Garden

This has come up much more often for the Beauts than they'd like, and through some fairly substantial personnel changes.

Chicago Blackhawks interview Kyle Davidson, Carolina Hurricanes' Eric Tulsky for GM job | ESPN

On the one hand: why wouldn't any NHL team hire Tulsky?

On the other hand: why would Tulsky agree to work for this specific NHL team?

A dilemma there.

2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Bruins opponent not announced | NHL.com

I'd say I can't believe the NHL has done "over 30" outdoor games, but I absolutely can if I think about it.

Reporter Robin Herman, who broke gender barrier in NHL locker rooms, dies at 70 | ESPN

In 1975, Herman was the first female sportswriter to be allowed into a NHL locker room for postgame interviews--access which is important for allowing women in sports journalism to write the same kind of stories as men in sports journalism.

Eichel could be cleared for contact with Golden Knights following break | NHL.com

Exciting news for both Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bettman threatens to move draft, but goes easy on Rocky Wirtz | Sportsnet.ca

Gary Bettman thinks that "what has happened with that franchise because of Kyle Beach [...] has been very emotional and frustrating and draining for the Blackhawks".

For the Blackhawks.

I agree with Wayne Gretzky’s assessment: if I had a son, I would not want him to work in Bettman's organization.