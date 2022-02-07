Monday’s Dump & Chase: Wish We Were At the Olympics

Around Hockey

The defending Olympic champions worked out their remaining kinks with a dominating 8-0 win over Switzerland on Sunday to prepare for their Group A finale against Canada on Tuesday.

Men’s hockey begins on Wednesday, February 9 through Saturday, February 19 with the gold medal game taking place at 11 p.m. ET on USA network. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey TV schedule.

So intense is Steve Rohlik’s focus on the very next task, that the Ohio State head coach said Saturday he didn’t know where his Buckeyes sat in the Big Ten standings. When the Buckeyes are in season and in the moment, the big picture simply isn’t the concern. Ohio State currently sits in second place, behind Michigan.

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 30 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 4-5.

Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl formed a steady second pair last year for the Leafs but so far this season the pair has been inconsistent. Still, general manager Kyle Dubas is not so sure that he needs to bolster his blueline ahead of the trade deadline.