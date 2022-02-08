Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: You Just Made the (Hockey-Related) List

Nashville Predators News & Notes

OTF Roundtable: The Preds at the Midway Point | On the Forecheck

With the All-Star break now in the rearview, the OTF crew dished out their thoughts on some of the big storylines surrounding the Preds at the midway point. Who's the team's MVP so far? What will the Preds do at the trade deadline? What's the key to the second half of the season?

Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley to perform during Predators game at Nissan Stadium | Tennessean

Yay? I guess?

5 Former Predators in the 2022 Winter Olympics | The Hockey Writers

The men's tournament still feels like it's lost a little luster without the NHL players. But at the same time, it's cool to see guys like Daniel Carr getting a chance to represent his country on the biggest stage.

Other Hockey Happenings

5 likely NHL playoff teams that need to add depth to become contenders | NBC Sports

The Predators are on the list. Specifically, Adam says the Preds need to improve the bottom forward trio. That's something that might take care of itself if the Preds add perhaps one more top six winger (assuming it's for the right price, of course). That could potentially open the door to put someone like Luke Kunin with Nick Cousins and Phil Tomasino, creating a trio that A.) has more scoring pop, and B.) can play more minutes, taking pressure off the other three lines in the stretch runs of games.

One big question facing each NHL team in the second half | SportsNet

You can probably guess what the Preds' question is.

Eichel practices with Golden Knights wearing full-contact jersey | NHL.com

Not that they needed any help, but you get the feeling Vegas is suddenly going to be much more of a threat with Eichel in the lineup.

Blackhawks fire AHL trainer for sexual harassment | NHL.com

I mean faint praise at this point but at least the Blackhawks didn't wait 12 friggin years to do something about these allegations. So there's that. Still, this story is just another damning example of the toxic culture within the Blackhawks organization that's been allowed to exist for years.

Panthers sign goaltender Guzda to a three-year contract | TSN.ca

Noteworthy because the Preds were rumored to be among the three teams with a serious chance of signing the Knoxville native, who previously spent time with both the Jr. Predators and the TPH Thunder in Huntsville. Guzda has become of the premier goaltenders in Canadian Juniors, winning OHL's goalie of the month honors twice this season. It'll be interesting to see his continued development!

Five League-Wide Things to Watch Coming out of NHL All-Star Break | Die By The Blade

Good primer from our Sabres SBNation sister site on some of the league's top storylines for the second half of the season.