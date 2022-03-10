Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Momentum

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Musings: Ads Win Two Thanks to New Top Line | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Grimaldi, Novak, and Afanasyev led the way for Milwaukee this weekend.

Predators Sign Forward Navrin Mutter to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract | nhl.com

General Manager David Poile announced yesterday that the team has signed 20-year-old forward Navrin Mutter to a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin in the 2022-23 season. Mutter is a big-bodied (6’ 4”, 198 lbs.) undrafted OHL’er who has 17 points in 44 OHL games this season (9g-8a). He has also racked up 88 penalty minutes throughout the year.

Poile and Hynes definitely have a type this season.

Other Hockey News & Notes

It’s Getting Fun in New Jersey | The Hockey News

The Devils have a great young group coming up together and one player having success is rookie Dawson Mercer.

Senators have made some strides, but roster still needs plenty of work | Sportsnet

While the Ottawa Senators’ statistics look very similar to last year’s numbers, the team has taken some steps forward in its rebuild. But the team needs more roster depth to make a playoff push next season.

Jamie Lee Rattray is a Certified Women’s Hockey Star | The Hockey News

She’s been hidden deep in Team Canada’s lineup for most of her career. But anytime the team needs her to step up, Jamie Lee Rattray steps up to the occasion.

From holopchi to hockey: Ukrainian culture touches all corners of Edmonton | Sportsnet

In Edmonton, or Edmonchuk as the locals have long called it, Ukrainian culture touches everything from food to sports.

NHL rumors: Bruins among teams ‘seriously in chase’ for Jakob Chychrun trade | NBC Sports Boston

The Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun is the best defender rumored to be available before the 2022 NHL trade deadline, and the Bruins reportedly are one of the teams seriously in the mix for his services.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus every team’s toughest schedule stretch remaining | ESPN

The Preds slip down a spot to number 14 this week in ESPN’s power rankings. Here’s their blurb about the toughest stretch of games Nashville has left on their schedule:

“Beware: April 17-28. Nashville is currently on the postseason bubble. It better hope to have some breathing room in a month, because there’s a potential storm brewing. Six of the Predators’ final seven games are against top-tier clubs, cycling through St. Louis, Calgary, Tampa (on the road), Minnesota, Calgary and a visit to Colorado. That’s a hard path to tread during a late-season playoff push.”

Jack Eichel ready for ‘awkward’ Buffalo Sabres reunion but hoping for warm welcome | ESPN

Jack Eichel says he hopes Sabres fans can “look past” his contentious exit from Buffalo as he prepares for his first game against his former team tonight.

Well, you know what they say, Jack. Hope in one hand...

What Role Will Kane, Toews Have in Blackhawks Future? | The Hockey News

When it comes to legacy, Toews and Kane are Blackhawks icons that will forever hold an indelible place in both the history of the franchise and the hearts of its fanbase. But will Chicago’s on-ice future include them moving forward? See my answer to that question below: