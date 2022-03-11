Friday’s Dump & Chase: Just to See You Smile

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 4, Anaheim Ducks 1: California Kings | On the Forecheck

The Preds took care of business against a depleted Anaheim team chasing them for a playoff spot.

This was a big win and a valuable two points heading into a tough weekend back to back.

What’s something that made y’all smile today? pic.twitter.com/yK4OETkWaB — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 10, 2022

This. This video made us smile.

Hockey News & Notes

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel takes jab at booing fans in return to Buffalo | espn.com

Jack Eichel said Sabres fans booed him in his return to Buffalo on Thursday "because they wish I was still here."

A hot and cold welcome and a passive-aggressive comment by Eichel made his return to Buffalo memorable.

This Ristolainen contract is not good | Broad Street Hockey

Without using one stat, let’s see why Ristolainen is not worth $5.1x5.

Our friends over at BSH tell us how they REALLY feel about the Ristolainen contract.

Heiskanen out indefinitely for Stars with mononucleosis | nhl.com

Miro Heiskanen is out indefinitely for the Dallas Stars after he was diagnosed with mononucleosis Thursday.

Gotta watch that close contact. Hoping he recovers quickly and returns to the lineup soon.

Willie O’Ree Joins Boston Pride's Ownership Staff | The Hockey News

The Premier Hockey Federation’s Boston Pride added one of hockey’s most legendary names to their ownership group, announcing that Willie O’Ree has joined the organization as an owner.

If this isn’t enough to make you a Boston Pride fan, I don’t know what will!

Flint Firebirds' President of Hockey Ops Expelled From OHL | The Hockey News

Terry Christensen, the Flint Firebirds' president of Hockey Operations, has been “expelled” from the OHL following a player complaint.

Just...sigh.

Mood Music

Just because last night’s game got us feeling some Tim McGraw...