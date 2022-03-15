Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Revival

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Matt Duchene's recent play shows why Poile brought him to Nashville | AtoZ Sports

His first two years weren't easy, but this year, Duchene is showing the Preds (and their fans) exactly the type of player we expected when he signed that mega deal back in 2019.

Other Hockey Happenings

Auston Matthews suspended two games for cross-checking Rasmus Dahlin | Pension Plan Puppets

Turns out not even a once-in-a-generation talent can get away with cross-checking someone in the neck.

Avs acquire D Manson from Ducks for Helleson, 2023 second-round pick | TSN.ca

Okay, so I'm thinking the depth defensemen market might be a little too pricey for the Preds this deadline...

Gabriel Landeskog’s injury adds fuel to potential Claude Giroux to Avalanche trade | Broad Street Hockey

Giroux reportedly told the Flyers months ago that Colorado was his preferred destination. With their captain now out indefinitely, the Avs may be more interested in pulling the trigger on a deal.

Giroux, Fleury among players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline | NHL.com

We're now less than a week away from the deadline (Monday, March 21st), and it does seem like teams are waiting for that one big domino to fall. I'm starting to get the sense that this may be a relatively quiet deadline apart from one or two big-name veteran rentals like Giroux, Giordano, or Fleury (no... I'm not counting Ben Chiarot as a big name).

NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche stay in first; Capitals, Predators improve | NBC Sports

The Preds are on the up-and-up after a very good week.

NHL trade deadline 2022: Eight teams with big decisions to make | ESPN

Amazingly, Nashville's not on this list, which makes me think people around the league are starting to feel like Forsberg's not on the move.

How the Riveters’ Black Rosie jerseys came to be | The Ice Garden

The idea of a Black Rosie jersey has existed for seasons, but thanks to the right people being given the right opportunities, it’s finally become a reality.