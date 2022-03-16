Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Trade Week Heating Up

Here’s today’s links...they’re trade-related, and you’ll just have to sit and wait for Filip Forsberg news like the rest of us.

#Preds GM David Poile says on @1025TheGame he's hoping to talk to Filip Forsberg's representatives again today, but both sides "haven't reached the right number yet. It's as simple as that." — Brooks Bratten (@brooksbratten) March 15, 2022

Around the League

Jost traded to Wild by Avalanche

Yay, a trade?

Thornton to face Sharks with Panthers for first time as visitor

Hey, it's Jumbo Joe!

Sabres open to all possibilities ahead of NHL Trade Deadline, GM says

The Sabres have a lot of assets...how do they use them?

Chychrun out 2-4 weeks for Coyotes with lower-body injury

The Coyotes' most-tradeable asset is out for 2-4 weeks.

NHL Trade Buzz: Chiarot won't play for Canadiens against Coyotes

The Canadiens might be moving Ben Chiarot.

Meanwhile, Nashville and Forsberg have yet to reach a happy number.

Ducks brace for more changes before NHL Trade Deadline after Manson move

Will Rakell and Lindholm and Silfverberg remain Ducks?

Flames GM Treliving ahead of trade deadline: 'We’re certainly looking to add to our roster'

Less space, more players?

How the trio of Robertson, Hintz and Pavelski is driving the Stars' playoff push

The "Stars way" is led by veteran Pavelski.

Four possible trade destinations for Ducks' Hampus Lindholm

I love the name Hampus. Where could he end up?

Six potential trade destinations for Canadiens' Ben Chiarot

Where could Chiarot end up?

NHL Scout's Analysis: Bargain depth forwards to target at NHL trade deadline

Bargain forwards! Which of these guys will get acquired by Nashville?

Top Trade Destinations for Claude Giroux - The Hockey News

I'm really hoping Giroux lands with a contender and gets a chance at a Cup.

Blackhawks Sign Big Defenseman Alex Vlasic - The Hockey News

This kid is tall.

Bruins Sign Coveted NCAA Free Agent Marc McLaughlin - The Hockey News

This is a nice free agent deal for the Bruins.

Could The Avalanche Use LTIR To Go Shopping At The Trade Deadline? - The Hockey News

They SHOULD, but will they?