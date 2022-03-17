Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Keep Climbing

Nashville Predators News & Notes

ICYMI: Donning their Friday Fish Fry best, Milwaukee made the most of a busy week.

NHL Power Rankings; 1-32 poll, plus the best trade of the past 10 years for reach team | ESPN

The Preds jump up 3 spots to number 11 in this week’s power rankings. Here’s their blurb about the top trade in franchise history (you definitely knew it would be this one):

“Top trade: Filip Forsberg. This must be one of the best trades ever. By any team. In April 2013, Nashville acquired Forsberg from Washington in exchange for Michael Latta and Martin Erat. What the Predators got was an explosive young forward in Forsberg, who’s been their best point-per-game player (in over 500 contests) since arriving. The Capitals’ return was minimal: Latta produced 17 points in 113 games, and Erat appeared in just 62 contests (with 27 points) before moving on. Can you say lopsided?”

After Trading Manson, The Ducks Could Ship Out Lindholm and Rakell Next | The Hockey News

After moving Josh Manson, it might not be long until the Ducks move Hampus Lindholm and Rickard Rakell ahead of the NHL trade deadline. I’ve always liked me some Rickard Rakell. He scores goals, and has a funny name. Bring him to Nashville.

Looking at what the past five Stanley Cup champions did at the NHL trade deadline | Sportsnet

Sometimes the best teams just seek depth on the blue line or at forward this time of year. Perhaps the Preds should do the same... I’d still like Rickard Rakell though.

Sharks, Tomas Hertl closing in on eight-year contract extension | Sportsnet

Tomas Hertl extension in SJ expected to be 8 years at around $8M AAV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 16, 2022

Uh... that price seems kinda steep.

Panthers Trade Vatrano to Rangers for Fourth-Rounder | The Hockey News

The Florida Panthers have dealt forward Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers in exchange for a fourth-round pick. While Vatrano’s having a bit of a down year, I actually really like this move for New York, and they should still have enough cap space to make another.

Reports: Flames to acquire Calle Jarnkrok from the Seattle Kraken | Flamesnation

Calle!

Cousins Calle Jarnkrok and Elias Lindholm are about to be United in Calgary. Jarnkrok is heading to the #Flames.



Sounds like multiple draft picks going from CGY to #SeaKraken. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 16, 2022

Ben Chiarot traded to Florida Panthers | NHL.com

The Canadiens acquire Tyler Smilanic, a 1st-round pick, and a 4th-round pick in exchange for the veteran defenseman.

The Jets are surging. Will it change Cheveldayoff’s trade deadline approach? | Sportsnet2

Nah.

Sell! Sell! Sell! Sell!

Anton Lundell: Florida’s Next Top Star | The Hockey News

The Panthers welcomed rookie Anton Lundell into the fold this season, and the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft has not disappointed.

NHL rumors: Bruins still committed to pursuing Jakob Chychrun trade | NBC Sports Boston

Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is arguably the top player rumored to be available before the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and the Bruins still have interest in acquiring him despite his current injury.

Chicago Blackhawks reach 3-year, entry-level deal with Alex Vlasic | ESPN

6’ 6” defenseman Alex Vlasic, a second-round draft pick in 2019, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks that carries a salary-cap hit of $824,167.

Top 5 Goals from Alex Ovechkin’s Career | The Hockey News

The Great 8 is one of the greatest goal-scorers to ever play in the NHL. These are five of his best.