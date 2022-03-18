Friday’s Dump & Chase: Weird Days

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 4, Philadelphia Flyers 5: Preds lose record-filled game | On the Forecheck

The franchise leaderboards took a shaking tonight.

The Preds broke some records but didn’t get the points.

Mullins Cherishes Opportunity to Sing National Anthem for Preds Games | nhl.com

Singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" before a Nashville Predators game would be exciting for anyone, but this past week meant so much more to Cathy Mullins.

Cathy Mullins’s story is as beautiful as her singing voice. Thank you and bless you for your family’s service, Cathy.

Hockey News & Notes

NHL Power Rankings: Trade deadline buyers, sellers and in-between edition | sportsnet.ca

Contenders Colorado, Florida, and Calgary have started to stock up, while plenty more big names remain on the block. So, who else is buying? Who’s selling? And who’s stuck in the in-between?

"It's exciting times to be able to play with him again."



Elias Lindholm and Jacob Markstrom speak with the media about the acquisition of Calle Jarnkrok. pic.twitter.com/Hb5JlDpR6q — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 17, 2022

NHL Trade Deadline Could Be Full of Last-Minute Deals | Sports News | US News

The combination of jumbled standings in the Western Conference and a flat salary cap has stalled much of the trade market around the NHL.

Hopefully Poile will keep his phone with him and the ringer on over the weekend.

Arizona Coyotes: one NHL team’s bitter divorce from its own home city | Arizona Coyotes | The Guardian

The Coyotes’ relationship with Glendale provides a grim and vivid tale about how things can go south for taxpayer subsidized sports ventures.

NHL to meet with PWHPA and PHF to discuss future of women's hockey: Sources | The Athletic

The PWHPA has long been working toward its goal of putting a truly professional league in place, with momentum growing in that regard after the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The market for women’s professional hockey is hot, and the PWHPA and PHF are ready to capitalize.

22 NHL jerseys = fun game on ice | Saanich News

Williams Lake hockey dad Clay Palmantier organized the event.

Look good, feel good. Love this local story!

Mood Music

Seems like an appropriate song between the Flyers game and the trade deadline.