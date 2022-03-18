 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NHL Trade Deadline Live Thread

Follow all the moves around the NHL this weekend here!

By Bryan Bastin and The OTF Staff Updated
Boston Bruins v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to On The Forecheck’s live coverage of the 2021-22 NHL Trade Deadline. While all eyes are on the Filip Forsberg situation, there’s plenty of action across the league starting already. We’ll update this post as trades happen.

  • 3/18 3:12 PM Central - On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman suggests “Forsberg wants to stay, and the team wants him to stay” as well as “possible depth moves,”

  • 3/18 1:46 PM Central - Hagel and two fourth round picks for two first round picks and prospects per Friedman, Katchouk and Raddysh head to Chicago per Buccigross
  • 3/18 1:41 PM Central - Report: Chicago trading Brandon Hagel to Tampa Bay Lightning
    So far, there has been no official report on the return, but multiple reports suggest that Chicago could be receiving two first round picks, among other compensation.

First round picks for Tampa Bay aren’t the same - the value is essentially similar to high second round picks, so Tampa got good value for a player with two years remaining on a three-year deal, plus Hagel is eligible for arbitration. Great trade for Tampa in my opinion. (Bryan)

