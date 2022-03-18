2022 NHL Trade Deadline Live Thread

Welcome to On The Forecheck’s live coverage of the 2021-22 NHL Trade Deadline. While all eyes are on the Filip Forsberg situation, there’s plenty of action across the league starting already. We’ll update this post as trades happen.

3/18 3:12 PM Central - On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman suggests “Forsberg wants to stay, and the team wants him to stay” as well as “possible depth moves,”

32 Thoughts podcast, team-by-team pre-deadline breakdown. See if you can pick out all of the edits. Listen quick before outdated! Links to your preferred platform here -- https://t.co/AZ6n8aTo8D — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 18, 2022

3/18 1:46 PM Central - Hagel and two fourth round picks for two first round picks and prospects per Friedman, Katchouk and Raddysh head to Chicago per Buccigross

Hagel is going to TB with two fourths, for two firsts and prospects. Obviously still working on prospects — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 18, 2022

The @TBLightning and @NHLBlackhawks Trade:



Hagel

4th round ‘22

4th round ‘24



Katchouk

Raddysh

1st round ‘23

1st round ‘24 — House of Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) March 18, 2022

3/18 1:41 PM Central - Report: Chicago trading Brandon Hagel to Tampa Bay Lightning

So far, there has been no official report on the return, but multiple reports suggest that Chicago could be receiving two first round picks, among other compensation.

Still awaiting confirmation, but sounds like #GoBolts are sending multiple first-round picks to #Blackhawks for Hagel.



They've got their 2022 version of Coleman/Goodrow. Except Hagel signed for two more years.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 18, 2022

First round picks for Tampa Bay aren’t the same - the value is essentially similar to high second round picks, so Tampa got good value for a player with two years remaining on a three-year deal, plus Hagel is eligible for arbitration. Great trade for Tampa in my opinion. (Bryan)