Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: West Coast Reset

NHL Scout's Analysis: Inside the player evaluation process - Sportsnet.ca

This is a neat look at how players are evaluated.

NHL Trade Deadline Push: What should Toronto's priority be?

All of the above.

Blackhawks choose Kyle Davidson to be next general manager

The Blackhawks stayed in-house.

Halak's sudden struggles troubling as Canucks try to rally into playoffs

Will the Canucks do something with Halak?

Lightning Sign QMJHL Forward Bennett MacArthur - The Hockey News

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed coveted QMJHL forward Bennet MacArthur to a three-year entry-level contract.

Ukraine is No Stranger to Having NHL Presence - The Hockey News

There might not be any Ukrainian-born NHLers in the game today, but country has left its footprint on the league over the past few decades.

Report: Blackhawks to Name Kyle Davidson GM - The Hockey News

According to reports, the Chicago Blackhawks are set to name Kyle Davidson as the 10th GM in franchise history.

Five Initiatives Working To Boost Black Voices In Hockey - The Hockey News

Loving this piece from The Hockey News.

NHL Rumours Trade Deadline Toronto Maple Leafs Marc-Andre Fleury - TSN.ca

I would cry if MAF went to the Leafs.

Jordan Frasca expected to sign entry-level contract Pittsburgh Penguins - TSN.ca

The Pens are likely to sign Frasca.

Marcus Foligno hoping to lead Minnesota Wild out of ‘funk’ - Hockey Wilderness

Can Marcus Foligno lead the Wild out of a funk?

Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Bennett MacArthur to entry level contract - Raw Charge

Our friends at Raw Charge cover the MacArthur signing.

Dylan Holloway and the Edmonton Oilers - The Copper & Blue

Is it Holloway time?

Best young U.S.-born player debated by NHL.com writers

I vote for Matthew Tkachuk.

Swayman of Bruins named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

A goalie Rookie of the Month!!!!

Rookie Watch: Lundell, Boldy among scoring leaders since Jan. 1

We see you, Tanner Jeannot.