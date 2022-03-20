Breakdown: Nashville Predators acquire D Jeremy Lauzon for pick

The Nashville Predators have acquired defender Jeremy Lauzon from the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken receive Nashville's second-round pick in the coming draft, which OTF prospects reporter Eric has said is supposed to be a deep and good (though maybe not great).

Lauzon has six points in 53 games played and has had among the worst impacts of any Kraken skater on 5v5 expected goals, according to the models of both HockeyViz and Natural Stat Trick.

He did, however, have a team-leading 176 hits and 67 penalty minutes incurred. That play style is presumably what appealed to David Poile and company.

The Predators waived Philippe Myers, acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in partial exchange for Ryan Ellis, yesterday; he cleared and has been assigned to Milwaukee. With Mark Borowiecki and Matt Benning not playing in Saturday’s game due to injury, and Myers just having been waived, it seems likely that their intent is for Lauzon to be ready to join the NHL team.

We’ll have a more detailed analysis of the Lauzon trade, as well as the rest of the Preds’ moves (if any), after the deadline.