Monday’s Dump & Chase: Trade Season

Nashville Predators News
Breakdown: Nashville Predators acquire D Jeremy Lauzon for pick - On the Forecheck
The Nashville Predators have acquired defender Jeremy Lauzon from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second round draft pick.
Around Hockey
Grading the Maple Leafs-Kraken Mark Giordano trade - clutchpoints.com
I’m a sucker for articles that try to grade trades. Are they accurate? Never. Are they fun? Always.
Dallas Stars trade Scott Wedgewood Arizona Coyotes - TSN.ca
The Dallas Stars have acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Arizona Coyotes for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, according to TSN Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.
2022 NCAA DI men’s ice hockey championship selections - NCAA.com
With conference championships over the weekend, the 16 teams in the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament are now set.
Ohio State beats Minnesota-Duluth in Frozen Four final for first-ever women’s ice hockey national championship - espn.com
Meanwhile, in women’s hockey, the Ohio State University claimed their first national championship on Sunday.
Madness in Mankato Had Entire Hockey World Buzzing - College Hockey News
The CCHA conference championship game was utterly bizarre - 1972 Olympic basketball levels of bizarre.
