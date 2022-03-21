 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday’s Dump & Chase: Trade Season

The Predators made a move to acquire another defender yesterday.

By Bobby Misey
Seattle Kraken v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Nashville Predators News

Breakdown: Nashville Predators acquire D Jeremy Lauzon for pick - On the Forecheck

The Nashville Predators have acquired defender Jeremy Lauzon from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second round draft pick.

Around Hockey

Grading the Maple Leafs-Kraken Mark Giordano trade - clutchpoints.com

I’m a sucker for articles that try to grade trades. Are they accurate? Never. Are they fun? Always.

Dallas Stars trade Scott Wedgewood Arizona Coyotes - TSN.ca

The Dallas Stars have acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Arizona Coyotes for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, according to TSN Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

2022 NCAA DI men’s ice hockey championship selections - NCAA.com

With conference championships over the weekend, the 16 teams in the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament are now set.

Ohio State beats Minnesota-Duluth in Frozen Four final for first-ever women’s ice hockey national championship - espn.com

Meanwhile, in women’s hockey, the Ohio State University claimed their first national championship on Sunday.

Madness in Mankato Had Entire Hockey World Buzzing - College Hockey News

The CCHA conference championship game was utterly bizarre - 1972 Olympic basketball levels of bizarre.

