Monday’s Dump & Chase: Trade Season

Nashville Predators News

The Nashville Predators have acquired defender Jeremy Lauzon from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second round draft pick.

Around Hockey

I’m a sucker for articles that try to grade trades. Are they accurate? Never. Are they fun? Always.

The Dallas Stars have acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Arizona Coyotes for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, according to TSN Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

With conference championships over the weekend, the 16 teams in the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament are now set.

Meanwhile, in women’s hockey, the Ohio State University claimed their first national championship on Sunday.

The CCHA conference championship game was utterly bizarre - 1972 Olympic basketball levels of bizarre.