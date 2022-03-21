Roman Josi named NHL’s First Star of the Week

The NHL announced Monday afternoon that Roman Josi has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Roman Josi is taking home this week's 1st Star! pic.twitter.com/aBcT4ojv7f — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2022

The Swiss-born defender posted 9 assists over three games last week. To me, this is the most important part of Josi’s hot streak: “He then closed the week with three more helpers in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs March 19, Josi’s fourth consecutive outing with at least three points – a feat achieved by only one other defenseman in NHL history (Bobby Orr).” Josi is on pace for a 100-point season. Will he get there? If the 31-year old Josi can have a few more weeks like last week, he will certainly get there.

Josi should certainly be nominated for this year’s Norris Trophy, and the campaign #Josi4Norris is already gaining some steam in the Twittersphere.

This season, Josi has 17 goals and 58 assists, good for 75 points over 60 games played.