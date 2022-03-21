Nashville Predators sign F Jachym Kondelik to Entry-Level Deal

2019 fourth-round pick Jachym Kondelik signed an entry-level deal with the Nashville Predators on Monday. Kondelik just finished up four seasons with UCONN’s men’s hockey team. As the Huskies’ captain, Kondelik led his team to their first-ever Hockey East tournament.

Nashville drafted Kondelik 111th overall in 2019, and the 6’6” forward has been the focus on OTF’s very own Eric Dunay. Earlier this month, Eric spoke with Kondelik about his experience at UCONN, the strengths of his game, and areas of improvement.

Per the Predators’ press release, Kondelik won over 51% of his faceoffs this season.

When Eric spoke with Kondelik, he dove into Kondelik’s development. Nashville has provided feedback to Kondelik, and he recognizes that his curve might be a little longer than most, but it sure seems like he’s willing to put in the work and commit:

“The NHL is super fast,” he noted. “So it’s important for me to be able to keep up with those guys. I have a skating coach back in the Czech Republic, and I’ve been trying to get stronger and get my legs stronger.” But Kondelik has taken stock of his progress. “[Now] I think my skating, for a 6’7” guy, is not bad at all. I’m pretty good at passing and [have good] hands. But my limits to improve are really high, because like I said, it takes me a little longer to get there.”

Kondelik is from Czechia and has skated for the Czechs on an international level in 2019. His contract begins in the 2022-23 season. It is possible that Kondelik skates with the Admirals this season, but no additional details related to his plans for the remainder of this season have been released.