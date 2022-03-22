Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Much Ado About Nothing

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators 6, Anaheim Ducks 3: Another record-setting win (yawn) | On The Forecheck

Wasn’t psyched about the way the Predators started out last night, but in the end, this was a game with a lot of pizazz. We had Filip Forsberg break Arvi’s single-season goal record with a two-goal night, an UNREAL highlight-reel goal from Duchene (who ALSO matched Arvi’s prior record of 34 goals in a season), a wild fight featuring Tanner Jeannot, and a very ho-hum disappointing two point performance from Roman Josi that makes us worried he might be in a slump because he could score THREE points. If you missed any of last night’s action, check out the recap from Bryan.

Nashville Predators add depth on deadline day; Filip Forsberg stays | A to Z Sports

This piece from Alex includes some comments from David Poile on Forsberg not being moved, which is obviously the biggest headline for the Preds coming out of the deadline. As we’ve said before, Forsberg not signing but not being traded isn’t a surprise. I said this on Monday’s Locked on Predators, but everything I’ve seen from Forsberg, Poile, and the rumor mill around the league suggests everyone involved truly wants #9 in Nashville long-term. It sounds like this could just be a matter of money at this point.

Analysis: Nashville Predators acquire D Jeremy Lauzon from Kraken for 2022 draft pick | On the Forecheck

Bryan goes a little more in-depth as to what the Preds are getting in Lauzon. As stated before, my beef isn't really with Lauzon the player, he's fine for what he is... a guy who's probably only going to see the ice if there's an injury in the top six. It's the fact that the Preds used a 2nd round pick to get this guy when that same price tag scored better pieces for other teams.

Maple Leafs trade depth defender Alex Biega to Nashville: Dreger | Pension Plan Puppets

Biega's an extra depth piece for the Admirals, probably nothing beyond that.

Predators Acquire Brayden Burke from Los Angeles | Nashville Predators

I know Allard was a popular player in the organization the past few seasons, but he seemed doomed to stay behind the likes of David Farrance and Jeremy Davies in the pecking order. Burke will add some middle-six depth to Milwaukee.

Nashville Predators sign F Jachym Kondelik to entry-level deal | On the Forecheck

Rachel and Eric provide some background on the Preds' 4th round pick from 2019, who turns pro after a breakthrough season with UConn. Not sure what Kondelik's ceiling is, but it'll be interesting to see him get a chance to grow in Milwaukee.

Roman Josi named NHL’s First Star of the Week | On the Forecheck

When you start popping up in the same stat conversations as Bobby Orr, you're going to be rewarded for it.

Other Hockey (Specifically, Trade Deadline) Happenings

Blackhawks trade Ryan Carpenter to Flames | Second City Hockey

Carpenter was someone the Preds were rumored to be in on dating back a few weeks ago. There were reports at one point the Preds and Hawks were talking Monday afternoon about a potential deal, but nothing came of it. Instead, Carpenter adds another dimension to an already stacked Flames lineup.

TRADE: Penguins add Rickard Rakell from Anaheim in exchange for Simon, Aston-Reese, draft pick | PensBurgh

Rakell hasn't had the best season by his past standards, but he gives the Pens another offensive weapon.

New York Rangers Acquire Justin Braun for a Draft Pick | Blueshirt Banter

I thought Braun's price tag would be too high for Nashville, but turns out, that price was... cheaper than Lauzon's. *Shrugs*

Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano | Mile High Hockey

The Avs pick up excellent depth pieces with a wealth of playoff experience, not the best thing to think for Preds fans to think about.

Minnesota Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago Blackhawks | Hockey Wilderness

In addition to Flower, the Wild also pick up Jacob Middleton from the Sharks, making Minnesota another Central Division team who got better at the deadline.

Vladislav Namestnikov traded to Dallas Stars for 2024 pick | Winging It In Motown

Another Central Division foe addresses a need at the deadline.

Blues deal Walman, Sundqvist to Detroit for Leddy, Witkowski | St. Louis Game Time

*Sigh* again... A Central Division foe addresses a need at the deadline.

Dadonov trade to Ducks in limbo as no-trade clause was not submitted | SportsNet

Clerical errors, amirite?