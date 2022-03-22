Frederic Allard traded for Brayden Burke in a minor league swap

In a swap of minor leaguers, the Nashville Predators sent Frederic Allard to the Los Angeles Kings organization for Brayden Burke. Allard has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) this season with the Milwaukee Admirals. The Predators announced the trade on Monday.

Burke is in his fourth professional season and he’s posted 6 goals and 11 assists over 31 games with the Kings’ minor league affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Burke was undrafted, but signed a deal with the Tuscon Roadrunners in 2018, where he played for the last three seasons. Burke spent time with Tanner Jeannot with the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors.

Burke’s 2019-2020 season was excellent, although it was cut short because of the Covid-19 shutdown in spring 2020. He posted 21 goals and 31 assists that season. It’s clear that the Admirals are hoping Burke regains that 2019-2020 form and finds his scoring touch. I look forward to seeing his impact with the boys in blue up in Milwaukee.

Allard spent 242 games with the Admirals and never seemed to find favor with Karl Taylor. Often on the third pair, Allard never really found a way to make a name for himself with the Admirals, even though his time with Alexandre Carrier was probably some of the better time he spent in Milwaukee. Personally, I really thought his breakthrough season was in 2018-2019, but Allard found himself in Milwaukee, further and further down the blueline list. Allard’s smooth skating was often negated by rough transitions up the ice. He is responsible defensively, but it became clear that Taylor didn’t exactly trust him. The writing was largely on the wall for Allard after the last season saw players like David Farrance, Jeremy Davies, and Alex Carrier spending time with Nashville.