Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Trades of Consequence

Nashville Predators 1, Los Angeles Kings 6: Preds undistinguished in blowout loss - On the Forecheck

I hope you didn't stay up late to watch this nonsense. Poor BoroCop was re-injured, too.

Frederic Allard traded for Brayden Burke in a minor league swap - On the Forecheck

I'll miss you, Freddie Allard.

Nashville bolsters Milwaukee depth with Biega trade - On the Forecheck

Eric gives us a bit more detail about Alex Biega.

Two sentences on every NHL trade deadline deal of significance in 2022

Was anything outside of Lauzon "significant"? No.

NHL trade deadline winners and losers: Wild go all-in on Marc-Andre Fleury

I'm still undecided re: Fleury and Minnesota.

Wild GM Bill Guerin on trading for 'character people' like Marc-Andre Fleury

Guerin knows what he gets in Marc-Andre Fleury.

Flames file lawsuit against insurers for $125 million in losses due to COVID

How will this end up?

Did Maple Leafs make a deadline mistake by not finding a goalie?

Yes.

Teams That Didn't Do Enough at the NHL Trade Deadline - The Hockey News

I thought Vegas would make an impactful trade.

Five Notable NHLers that Didn't Move at Trade Deadline - The Hockey News

I really thought Phil Kessel would move.

Seattle Kraken is Building its Team the Right Way - The Hockey News

What is the WRONG way to build a team?

Ève Gascon Has Joined Elite Hockey Company - The Hockey News

Young Eve looked great in net for the Olympiques.

The Winners From the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline - The Hockey News

Nashville didn't come out in the good or bad category, in my opinion.

Wild Trade Grades: Reviewing Minnesota’s NHL trade deadline moves - Hockey Wilderness

New Wild d-man Middleton has a great mustache.

Hextall hopes he found “fit” with Rickard Rakell - PensBurgh

Rakell better deliver for this Pens squad.

NHL Trade Deadline Reaction: Don doubles down - Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Atlantic is surely an arms race.

Breaking down the trade deadline for the Colorado Avalanche - Mile High Hockey

The Avalanche didn't make any massive trades, but their position is indeed improved.