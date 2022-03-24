Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Night Owls Once Again

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators trade deadline analysis and grades | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Jeff really, really, didn’t like the Lauzon trade.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus every team’s season in one word | ESPN

The Preds slide back down to number 13 this week. Below is the blurb which praises the Preds’ flexibility.

“In a word: Adaptable. These Predators can pivot. When the goals are coming, Nashville rides the wave. If the offense slows, it can buckle down defensively. Juuse Saros going from lights out to more mediocre? Nashville stays the course. Arguably no team has overreached like the Predators, and that success is all about being flexible.”

An Early Look at the 2022-23 Milwaukee Admirals | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: How is the Ads’ roster for next season shaping up?

Other Hockey News & Notes

NHL voids Dadonov trade to Ducks, citing violation of no-trade clause | Sportsnet

The NHL on Wednesday invalidated the trade at the deadline of Evgenii Dadonov by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Anaheim Ducks, citing a failure to comply with the conditions of the forward’s no-trade clause.

This of course will put the Vegas Golden Knights in quite a bind when it comes to cap space. But you know what they say, you reap what you sow.

As the playoff push ramps up, Hellebuyck changes what the Jets believe is possible | Sportsnet

Nobody expects Connor Hellebuyck to steal every game he appears in. But Tuesday night against Vegas was a not-so-subtle reminder that, when he’s playing at an optimal level, anything is possible.

What 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Ty Nelson Offers NHL Teams | The Hockey News

Ty Nelson is one of the more highly coveted defensive prospects from the OHL. What will an NHL team get out of him?

NHL needs to make ‘substantial offer’ to unite women’s pro hockey | CBC Sports

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and Premier Hockey Federation are set to meet at the request of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. But if Bettman truly wants to bring the two sides together, he’ll need to make a “substantial offer.”

Jack Quinn is a Quintessential Producer | The Hockey News

Offensive dynamo Jack Quinn wasn’t going to let pandemic interruptions get in the way of his transition to the pro game.

German Hockey Engineering at its Finest | The Hockey News

Perhaps the most North American of all the European leagues, Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga meshes modern innovation with a more traditional athletics model.

Time’s Up: Why Pierre Dorion is Not the Right Person for the Job in Ottawa | Silver Seven

While Dorion has amassed a solid group of young players, his inability to acquire good surrounding talent has always hurt him, making it difficult to trust him in the next stage of the rebuild in Ottawa.