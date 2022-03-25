Friday’s Dump & Chase: Woke Up Tired

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 1, Vegas Golden Knights 6: Caesar’s Malice | On The Forecheck

So, that was embarrassing. Re-live all your favorite moments (there was one) as Nashville finds it’s wildcard competition nipping at their heels.

Have Fun Trying to Slow Roman Josi Down | The Hockey News

Josi’s performance this year is one of the main reasons Nashville is in a fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and he is the chief obstacle between Colorado Avalanche star D-man Cale Makar and the Norris Trophy as the game’s best blueliner.

Hockey News & Notes

How Artturi Lehkonen's versatility will be key for Avalanche in playoffs | sportsnet.ca

Versatility is key in the playoffs, as teams had to react and adjust accordingly. And Artturi Lehkonen helps add that element to a very skilled Colorado Avalanche team looking to reach the next level.

Jake DeBrusk Faces An Uncertain Future In Boston | The Hockey News

The Bruins surprised the hockey world by signing Jake DeBrusk before the trade deadline to a two-year, $8-million contract extension. That won't stop the off-season trade rumors, though.

Frozen Four Preview: The Regionals | The Hockey News

THN's prospect expert takes a look at the men's field and agonizes over a very tough bracket to forecast.

2022 PHF Playoff Preview: An x-factor for each team | The Ice Garden

These six players could fly under the radar, but still, play a big role for their teams as they strive to become the 2022 Isobel Cup champions.

Detroit Red Wings' Chase Pearson begins NHL career where dad ended his | detroitnews.com

Chase Pearson is set to make his NHL debut with the Red Wings against the team in which his father played his final NHL games.

Mood Music