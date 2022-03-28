Monday’s Dump & Chase: Back on Track

Nashville Predators News

Predators return from a pair of 6-1 losses to pick up a 5-4 win last night.

Around Hockey

The NCAA men’s hockey tournament is here, and after a 16-team field battled through the regionals, the Frozen Four is set for April 7 and 9 at TD Garden in Boston.

Remarkable 6-year run of Regionals and Frozen Fours comes to an end.

No. 1 Michigan scored twice in each of the first two periods Sunday night, then held off a furious third-period opposing rally by scoring two empty-net goals to oust second-seeded Quinnipiac 7-4 in the Allentown Regional final at the PPL Center.

The 19-year-old American recently completed his second season of college eligibility at the University of North Dakota. He had 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 23 games with the Fighting Hawks this past season.

Cue the game-day production folks who played Dolly Parton’s 9-to-5, reflecting a score that prompted “Oilers Suck” chants while Dillon Dube rang one off the post.