Monday’s Dump & Chase: Back on Track

Nashville Predators 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4: Preds bounce back - On the Forecheck
Predators return from a pair of 6-1 losses to pick up a 5-4 win last night.
Around Hockey
2022 Frozen Four — NCAA men’s hockey tournament schedule, storylines, players to watch (espn.com)
The NCAA men’s hockey tournament is here, and after a 16-team field battled through the regionals, the Frozen Four is set for April 7 and 9 at TD Garden in Boston.
UMD’s ‘Luck’ Runs Out - College Hockey News
Remarkable 6-year run of Regionals and Frozen Fours comes to an end.
Michigan holds off Quinnipiac in wild third period to make Frozen Four - College Hockey | USCHO.com
No. 1 Michigan scored twice in each of the first two periods Sunday night, then held off a furious third-period opposing rally by scoring two empty-net goals to oust second-seeded Quinnipiac 7-4 in the Allentown Regional final at the PPL Center.
Jake Sanderson entry-level contract Ottawa Senators - TSN.ca
The 19-year-old American recently completed his second season of college eligibility at the University of North Dakota. He had 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 23 games with the Fighting Hawks this past season.
In best measuring stick yet, Flames produce memorable night at the Saddledome - sportsnet.ca
Cue the game-day production folks who played Dolly Parton’s 9-to-5, reflecting a score that prompted “Oilers Suck” chants while Dillon Dube rang one off the post.
