Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Big Dad Energy

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Jeannots Welcome Baby Boy: "It Was the Longest Flight of My Life" | Nashville Predators

Jeannot tells the story of his impromptu trip back home to witness the birth of his child, which includes an assist from Player Relations director Brandon Walker, a surprise from the pilots of his return flight, and an extra bit of "motivation" in his first game back (a 3-point performance).

Tanner Jeannot: From unsung rookie to face of the Nashville Predators | Tennessean

If anyone embodies the spirit of that old-school "Preds identity," it's Tanner Jeannot.

Report: Isles, Panthers, Preds, Rangers pursuing UMass star Trivigno | theScore.com

Trivigno's an older prospect (23 years old), but our resident prospects guru Eric Dunay has noted the UMass star would be an "exciting" add to the Preds' prospect pipeline.

Speaking of Eric and prospects, he’s been able to confirm the Admirals will bring a very big boi into the fold for the rest of the season.

NEWS: Former @UConnMHOC captain Jachym Kondelik has joined the @mkeadmirals for the remainder of the season.



He signed a 2-year ELC last week that begins next season.#Preds #MILHockey — OTF: Preds Prospects (@OnTheFutureOTF) March 28, 2022

Kondelik, the Preds’ fourth-round pick in 2018, just wrapped up a fairly impressive four-year campaign at UConn, where he led a historically awful Huskies program to moderate success this season (they were one OT goal away from an NCAA Tournament appearance). Kondelik has a big body with decent offensive touch and a good defensive mindset. We’ll see if he can evolve his game with the Admirals the next few seasons.

Other Hockey Happenings

Longtime Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passes away at age 62 | TSN.ca

Thoughts to Melnyk's family. His Senators play the Preds in Nashville tonight, so expect some type of tribute.

NHL, general managers hold in-person meetings for first time since 2020 | NHL.com

There's always some juicy tidbits that come out in GM meetings. This year, the concept of a "playoff salary cap" seems like the biggest hot-button talker. That would seemingly eliminate the whole "put a player on LTIR during the season and then watch them magically get healthy right in time for the postseason where there's no salary cap" thing that's been going on lately.

Kimmo Timonen weighs in on Claude Giroux’s departure, state of the Flyers | Broad Street Hockey

The former Preds captain has some *blunt* takes on the team David Poile traded him to.

Why the Rangers Should Partner with the Connecticut Whale | Blueshirt Banter

I wouldn't hate the idea of NHL teams creating a partnership of sorts with PHF teams to share resources, facilities, development and scouting strategies. It's a long way to go, but I personally think it would be cool to perhaps have a European soccer situation down the road where clubs have both men's and women's teams. Until then, keep supporting modern women's hockey!