Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Kraken, Unleashed

Nashville Predators 3, Seattle Kraken 4: Implosion, inertia lead to loss | On the Forecheck

In case you went to bed, that's okay.

Sarah Nurse’s Olympic masterpiece by the numbers | The Ice Garden

If the conversation about Sarah Nurse on the TNT broadcast last night got you curious, conveniently, our colleagues at The Ice Garden recently wrote a breakdown of just how good she was in Beijing (spoiler: very).

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Crush Moose, Stopped By Eagles | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: The Admirals are treading water.

San Jose Sharks acquire goalie Alex Stalock from Edmonton Oilers after injury to James Reimer | ESPN

The Sharks are having some goalie problems.

PWHPA inching closer to forming women’s pro hockey league | Sportsnet.ca

The PWHPA actually putting together a formal league would be great for them and would make it easier to talk about their games; how that will interact with the PHF remains an open question.

Agent for Russian-born NHL players says clients dealing with threats, discrimination after invasion of Ukraine | ESPN

This is awful.

How Sheldon Keefe wants Maple Leafs to respond to Tom Wilson and others like him | Sportsnet.ca

Keefe makes a good point about not giving Wilson what he wants, i.e. letting him get in their heads. If everyone could collectively agree in advance to ignore Tom Wilson (and the Tkachuks, and so forth) that'd be one way of trying to get the nonsense to stop.

Whitecaps Allie Thunstrom thundering ahead in goal-scoring race | The Ice Garden

Allie Thunstrom is having an incredible season--in her 30s, after a serious injury last year.

Five possible trade destinations for Flyers star Claude Giroux | Sportsnet.ca

The Nashville Predators are not on this list, but three other Central Division teams are. Don’t think I love that.