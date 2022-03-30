Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Joys

NHL working with NHLPA to add no-trade documentation to contract registry

Let's prevent another Dadonov debacle.

St. Louis should stay as Canadiens coach, GM says

This is an excellent move for the Canadiens....they should retain St. Louis full time.

Melnyk remembered after his death as 'great man' by Senators GM

The NHL general managers opened their meeting Tuesday with a moment of silence for Eugene Melnyk, the Ottawa Senators owner who died from an illness Monday at age 62.

Avalanche have 'sense of purpose' as playoffs near, Sakic says

Playoffs for Avs = a given.

Sanderson signs three-year, entry-level contract with Senators

The defenseman has been locked up by the Senators.

NHL, GMs not eager to close LTIR 'loophole' despite perceived abuses

The GMs meeting is happening in-person right now.

Boston Pride Wins Second Consecutive PHF Championship - The Hockey News

The Pride are EXCELLENT.

Why Mark Giordano represents the new reason Maple Leafs can sell hope

Until they exit in the first round.

NHL says salary cap will be $82.5 million next season, a $1 million increase

More dollars.

Kennedy's work with NHL, GMs vital to advance hockey's cultural revolution

At the NHL GM meeting on Monday, Sheldon Kennedy, Kim Davis and others led a conversation regarding the Respect Hockey initiative — a major step in the cultural revolution the league has embarked on.

NHL Playoff Push: Maple Leafs try to hold off charging Bruins

Everyone is overreacting over William Nylander.

Stanley Cup Futures Odds: Carolina Hurricanes Still Look Like the Best Bet - The Hockey News

If the Hurricanes can get out of the Eastern gauntlet, I think the Cup is theirs.

Cale Makar Keeps Growing in Colorado - The Hockey News

Sublime. That's Makar.

A Summer Trade Could Be In The Cards For The Canadiens' Jeff Petry - The Hockey News

I thought Petry would move at the trade deadline.

Team North America, Europe Will Not Return to 2024 World Cup of Hockey - The Hockey News

The World Cup will look a bit different in two years.

The Leafs Best Goaltending Prospect Could Be One They've Yet To Sign - The Hockey News

Seems like the Leafs need goalies and this kid needs a contract.