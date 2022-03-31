Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Buffalo Bound

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Salvage Week With Crucial Win in Rockford | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: After disappointing losses to Texas, Milwaukee barely hangs onto third place in the Central.

Predators’ Tanner Jeannot fined $2K for kneeing Senators’ Brady Tkachuk | Sportsnet

Nashville’s Tanner Jeannot has been fined $2,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Kneeing Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 30, 2022

Eh... fair enough, I suppose.

NHL Power Rankings 1-32 poll, plus way-too-early trade deadline appraisals | ESPN

The boys slide down one spot to number 14 after splitting their last 4 contests. I guess losing two games in a row 6-1 will do that to you. Either way, here’s the blurb about the Preds’ moves (or lack thereof) at the trade deadline:

“Filip Forsberg had a five-point outing on the evening of the trade deadline. That’s why GM David Poile kept him around. Forsberg is a game-changing, difference-making player and Nashville hasn’t conceded on any postseason aspirations. Poile did little else but stick with his current group, and despite recent back-to-back, 6-1 losses, having Forsberg still provides confidence in Nashville’s chances.”

Other Hockey News & Notes

Where do the Ottawa Senators Go From Here? | The Hockey News

I feel like they can only go up from here, but let’s be real. It’s the Ottawa Senators. Things can always get worse.

Takeaways from the NHL GM meetings - LTIR ‘loophole’ staying, World Cup of Hockey returning | ESPN

Here’s all you need to know about why the LTIR rule isn’t going anywhere:

“Currently there are 16 teams in the NHL with at least one player on LTIR.”

Top 15 Players to Watch at the 2022 OHL Cup | The Hockey News

The OHL Cup is back after a two-year hiatus, and there’s an abundance of future stars playing in one of the biggest minor hockey events of the year. Here’s a look at 15 names to watch.

NCAA Signings: How Sanderson, Abruzzese, Harris, Fanti project in the NHL | Sportsnet

It’s the time of season where NHL teams start signing NCAA players to contracts and some Canadian teams have got in on the action. Scout Jason Bukala gives the low down on Ryan Fanti, Nick Abruzzese, Jordan Harris and Jake Sanderson.

Opinion: What Putin the hockey player doesn’t understand | The Washington Post

Well, this was certainly the weirdest thing I read yesterday. So now you have to as well.

Wild extend D Goligoski on two-year, $4M deal | TSN

The #mnwild has signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension ($2 million average annual value) that goes through the 2023-24 season. https://t.co/qZipe4hxoD pic.twitter.com/iNH5QNjcOa — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 30, 2022

Senators, Quebec City discussing joint 2023 WJC host bid | TSN