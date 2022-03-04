 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday’s Dump & Chase: Rumor Mill

So many rumors, so many links.

By Ann K
Nashville News & Notes

Hockey News & Notes

Team USA Prepares for Paralympic Sled Hockey Action | On the Forecheck
The Paralympic sled hockey tournament kicks off Friday where Team USA looks to defend their 2018 gold medal.

Team USA takes on Team Canada Friday night at 11:05 PM CST.

NHL Power Rankings: Trade deadline players of interest edition | sportsnet.ca
Trade deadline season is upon us, and that means the rumour mill is spinning a little faster than usual.

Take a guess who the rumor mill is talking about when it comes to Nashville...

NHL trade rumors tracker: Claude Giroux reportedly has not told Flyers he's 'ready' for trade | Sporting News
The NHL trade deadline is less than three weeks away. Here are all the latest rumors.

More rumors...

Ducks prospect Dostal scores goalie goal in AHL game | nhl.com
We have another goalie goal. Anaheim Ducks prospect Lukas Dostal scored into an empty net with 19 seconds left in the third period for the San Diego Gulls in a 5-2 win against Colorado on Thursday.

Congratulations to Lukas Dostal for being a little more like Pekka Rinne.

Insider Trading: Leafs' assistant GM Gilman spotted at back-to-back Canucks games | TSN.ca
He was spotted at Madison Square Garden to watch Rangers-Canucks and he was in New Jersey to watch Devils-Canucks and yes, we’re told he was largely there to watch J.T. Miller.

“We’re told”... more hockey chatter as March 21st creeps closer.

Patrik Rybar Could Get Another Shot at the NHL | The Hockey News
After an incredible run with Slovakia in Beijing, former Detroit Red Wings prospect Patrik Rybar deserves another look at an NHL job.

Rybar had an outstanding tournament in Beijing, and I agree - he is worth another look.

Mood Music

Rumors, rumors, rumors.

