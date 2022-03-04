Friday’s Dump & Chase: Rumor Mill

Nashville News & Notes

START TIME CHANGE: The @NHLBlackhawks at @PredsNHL game scheduled for Saturday, April 16 at Bridgestone Arena will now begin at 11:30 a.m. CT. https://t.co/sYHoW8PlLW pic.twitter.com/prBxxRETRK — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2022

We are hosting a diaper drive with Tanner Jeannot and his wife Keely before the game on 3/8.



We, alongside Tanner and Keely will match donations up to $5,000 each. Follow the link below to purchase items from the Amazon Wish List!



--> https://t.co/y6zyjffvww pic.twitter.com/J7hCRIjoFi — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2022

Hockey News & Notes

Team USA Prepares for Paralympic Sled Hockey Action | On the Forecheck

The Paralympic sled hockey tournament kicks off Friday where Team USA looks to defend their 2018 gold medal.

Team USA takes on Team Canada Friday night at 11:05 PM CST.

NHL Power Rankings: Trade deadline players of interest edition | sportsnet.ca

Trade deadline season is upon us, and that means the rumour mill is spinning a little faster than usual.

Take a guess who the rumor mill is talking about when it comes to Nashville...

NHL trade rumors tracker: Claude Giroux reportedly has not told Flyers he's 'ready' for trade | Sporting News

The NHL trade deadline is less than three weeks away. Here are all the latest rumors.

More rumors...

Ducks prospect Dostal scores goalie goal in AHL game | nhl.com

We have another goalie goal. Anaheim Ducks prospect Lukas Dostal scored into an empty net with 19 seconds left in the third period for the San Diego Gulls in a 5-2 win against Colorado on Thursday.

Congratulations to Lukas Dostal for being a little more like Pekka Rinne.

Insider Trading: Leafs' assistant GM Gilman spotted at back-to-back Canucks games | TSN.ca

He was spotted at Madison Square Garden to watch Rangers-Canucks and he was in New Jersey to watch Devils-Canucks and yes, we’re told he was largely there to watch J.T. Miller.

“We’re told”... more hockey chatter as March 21st creeps closer.

Patrik Rybar Could Get Another Shot at the NHL | The Hockey News

After an incredible run with Slovakia in Beijing, former Detroit Red Wings prospect Patrik Rybar deserves another look at an NHL job.

Rybar had an outstanding tournament in Beijing, and I agree - he is worth another look.

Mood Music

Rumors, rumors, rumors.