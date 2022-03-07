Monday’s Dump & Chase: Homestand

Around Hockey
Jack Eichel scores with 5.2 seconds left to lift Golden Knights over Senators - sportsnet.ca
Who’s the scarier team come the playoffs: Vegas or Colorado?
Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams fared, March 4-6 - College Hockey | USCHO.com
The first weekend of college hockey conference tournament play, and the seasons for many teams, concluded this past weekend.
Penn State upsets No. 12 Ohio State, 2-1, will face Minnesota; No. 7 Notre Dame survives scare from Wisconsin, winning Game 3, 4-2; St. Lawrence advances in OT; RPI, SLU, Bemidji St., and NMU all advance in Game 3 - College Hockey | USCHO.com
Sad Buckeye alumni noises.
Ohio State, fresh off WCHA title, is top seed in inaugural 11-team women’s NCAA field; Minnesota, Northeastern, Colgate all to host regionals - College Hockey | USCHO.com
Happy Buckeye alumni noises!
Mark Masters: Shelfon Keefe believes Jack Campbell is close to finding his game - TSN.ca
CuJo was still the coolest Leafs goalie of my lifetime.
The Minnesota Wild Will be One to Watch at the NHL Trade Deadline - The Hockey News
Amazing what not having the behemoth Parise and Suter contracts can do for an organization.
