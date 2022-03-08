Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: High Noon

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Jeff runs through the Preds' options regarding Forsberg at the trade deadline. This is likely going to be the dominant headline around Nashville for the next few months (unless of course he gets a new contract before then). David Poile is a GM that plays this close to the vest, making it hard to judge the validity of some rumors out there, so I don't expect us to hear much until... well... something actually happens.

Nashville Predators Prospects Report: February | On the Forecheck

Eric highlights a big month for a couple of Predators prospects, including a couple of guys we may see on the Preds' blueline in the next few seasons.

Other Hockey Happenings

Jagr moves Czech team's game to raise money for Ukraine refugees | NHL.com

A really cool initiative from an all-time great.

Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week | NHL.com

The Stars' hot-shot young forward is the NHL's #1 star, just in time for a showdown with Nashville tonight.

Canadiens could trade Shea Weber's contract before deadline | SportsNet

This is a pretty clear indication that Weber's on-ice career is likely over. On the flip side, however, this also seems to indicate that Weber's going to spend the rest of his contract on LTIR, which takes the Predators' cap recapture penalty off the table.

NHL Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers interested in Owen Tippett as part of potential Giroux return | Broad Street Hockey

The Panthers don't have a first or second round pick this year, so they're going to have to be creative if they want to be factors at this year's deadline.

So you want to trade for another goalie | Pension Plan Puppets

Another year... another Maple Leafs goaltending issue at the deadline.

Brendan Gallagher is apparently still on the NHL referees’ hit list | Eyes On The Prize

As Preds fans can attest to, NHL refs don't exactly have the benefit of the doubt when it comes to targeting certain players.

NHL Introduces New Logo for Stanley Cup Playoffs, Finals in 2022 | SportsLogos.Net News

This is a pretty sharp new look.