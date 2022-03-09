Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Joey’s Awakening

Nashville Predators News

Nashville Predators 2, Dallas Stars 1: Preds get dramatic comeback win - On the Forecheck

Juuse Saros has to sit in the locker room after every 2-1 game - win or lose - and think “man, can you imagine if this team could score a bunch of goals every game?”. The kid wouldn’t have to be perfect night after night if they could.

Renegades of Puck - 3-9-22 - Post-Dallas Review

Renegades of Puck - 3-9-22 - Post-Dallas Review

Review and preview of every Predators game on YouTube.

Preds prospect Jáchym Kondelik on his development and career - On the Forecheck

Our very own Eric sat down with prospect Jáchym Kondelik to discuss his future with the organization, his time in the NCAA and much more!

Preds to Host Pride Night with Nashville LGBT Chamber, Nashville Pride

Pride night this year is set for April 12 during the game against San Jose. It’s great to see more promotion of this year’s event!

Preds Prospect Luke Evangelista Shining Bright in OHL

Sun rises, sun sets, Luke Evangelista scores another goal. Check in on one of Nashville’s hottest prospects with this great piece.

Film Room

Details That Matter: Fred Gaudreau - by Jack Han

You know I have Jack in my links more often than not, and this one is a treat (and not just for me). Jack breaks down why former Predator Freddy Gaudreau is having a good season, and how attention to detail is key.

Hockey is For Everyone

5 Questions in 5 Minutes with Pride forward Kayla Friesen - The Ice Garden

After a two-point game in a much-needed Pride home-win, our sister site sat down for five questions in 5 min with Kayla Friesen!

NCAA Bracketology: 2022 National Championship bracket revealed - The Ice Garden

The Ice Garden crew looks at the NCAA bracket and talks matchups, favorites and more!

Toronto Six sold to new ownership group that includes Angela James - The Ice Garden

The Six have been sold to a group that includes James, Anthony Stewart, Bernice Carnegie, and Ted Nolan.

Around the NHL

Jagr holds game in Prague to support Ukraine, gets donation from NHL

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr held a charity game in the Czech Extraliga to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. His team announced that they had raised over $160,000 total, including $68,000 from the NHL.

Seattle Kraken extend forward Jared McCann for 5 years - Davy Jones Locker Room

Not an awful deal, but then again, Seattle has room with the salary cap.

Anaheim Ducks 3 - Chicago Blackhawks 8 - March 8th, 2022 | NHL.com

You always hate to see it, but Anaheim is one of the teams hot on Nashville’s trail for a wild card spot, so it’s bad, but not TOO bad.

Tampa Bay Lightning 4 - Winnipeg Jets 7 - March 8th, 2022 | NHL.com

I’m starting to get really worried about Winnipeg.

Colorado Avalanche 3 - New Jersey Devils 5 - March 8th, 2022 | NHL.com

I am not in the least bit worried about the Avalanche.

New York Rangers 2 - Minnesota Wild 5- March 8th, 2022 | NHL.com

Bad enough that the Wild won, but the 3 goal difference in the final score came from former Predators Ryan Hartman (1) and Kevin Fiala (2). Sigh.