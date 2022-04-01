Friday’s Dump & Chase: Nobody’s Fool

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators sign D Spencer Stastney to ELC | On the Forecheck

The contract begins next season.

This is a signing to be very excited about after a terrific career at Notre Dame.

Nashville Predators odds are strong in NHL playoff picture | tennessean.com

How the Nashville Predators have beaten the odds and are making an NHL playoff push

The Predators have defied the odds this season, but can they continue that down the stretch?

Hockey News & Notes

32 Thoughts: Senators still have opportunity to realize Eugene Melnyk’s dreams | Sportsnet.ca

With the passing of Eugene Melnyk, Elliotte Friedman writes about the legacy of the late Ottawa Senators owner, plus takes a look at the biggest issues coming out of the GMs meetings and around the league as we hit the stretch drive.

I found #18 to be interesting and disappointing all rolled into one.

Maple Leafs Should Make Giordano More Than a Playoff Rental | thehockeywriters.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently traded for Mark Giordano. Is it possible the team can make him more than a playoff rental?

Giordano and Colin Blackwell may extend their stay in Toronto.

NHL Numbers: Another 100-point season for Connor McDavid | nhl.nbcsports.com

Connor McDavid his reached the 100-point mark for the fifth time in his NHL career to put him with some pretty exclusive company.

Impressive, no matter how you look at it.

Rod Brind’Amour: Raleigh Around the Boss | The Hockey News

Rod Brind’Amour approached the game with an unquestioned ferocity during his playing career. That passion still burns as a coach, but he’s not all fire and brimstone. He now seeks to join some legendary leaders in an exclusive club of double champions.

Mrazek out at least six weeks for Maple Leafs with groin injury | nhl.com

Petr Mrazek left the game in the first period after the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie was injured against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

He will miss the beginning of the playoffs.

5 Over-Under Trends in NHL Betting This Season | The Hockey News

Read about trends for home teams on back-to-backs, bad defensive teams, and more.

Interesting look at some odds this far into the season.

Wicked Angles: The pros and cons of single-elimination playoffs | The Ice Garden

Why the next era of PHF playoff hockey should have true series and not single-elimination showdowns.

Who wouldn’t want more of that Whale/Pride match up?

Disabled Hockey Festival | usahockey.com

The 2022 Disabled Hockey Festival will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 7-10 and April 21-24, 2022.

This festival highlights the athletes of adaptive hockey!

Mood Music

Let’s hope the Predators don’t get pranked tonight in Buffalo...