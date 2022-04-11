Monday’s Dump & Chase: Home Stretch

Nashville Predators News

Not the best game, but traveling for the second half of a back-to-back is tough.

NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four

Minnesota State dominated the first period but, once Denver got their first goal, they started buzzing up and down the ice. A case study for coaches in “Play All Three Periods” if there ever was one. Congratulations to both Denver and Minnesota State on their excellent seasons.

“Once we gave up the first one, I thought we started leaking oil a little bit and couldn’t stop the bleeding.” -Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings.

A number of the incredible amount of prospects playing for Michigan have signed NHL deals following their defeat to Denver in the semifinals.

A Hobey Baker finalist last season as well, McKay, 24, has not been drafted by an NHL team and is a free agent.

Around Hockey

With nine games remaining the Jets’ (34-28-11) playoff hopes are slim to none, but they’re keeping things intriguing.

Playoff style games are boring. Nobody wants to watch a grind-it-out fest for 60 minutes. I want to see the best talent in hockey being their best competing against one another.