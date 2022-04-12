Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs San Jose Sharks 4/12/22

Hey! A preview (on time) from me!

There are approximately 3849 games tonight, so Nashville’s game will be one of many going on tonight. Lots of hockey tweets coming to your nearest Twitter.

The Predators dropped a disappointing game to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. They should have walked away with two points. I’m sure John Hynes will have the boys re-motivated tonight after dropping two disappointing games to Cup-hungry teams.

Look for Juuse Saros back in net if he’s recovered from his non-COVID illness.

The misaligned fourth line needs to get their act together tonight. I’m loving the Herd Line, as per normal, but the fourth line of shifting players really hasn’t seen much stability.

Can we get some Filip Forsberg goals tonight? It’s the kind of game where someone needs to have a big night.

Quick Bites:

Our favorite forward, Nick Bonino, returns to Nashville once more tonight.

The Sharks just lost a tough game to the Canucks.

Finally, the Sharks signed free agent forward Nick Cicek on Monday.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists). Thomas Hertl has 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists), and captain Logan Couture has 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists). It’s hard to tell what kind of a team the Sharks are - they really don’t have an identity except to exist in the muddy middle.

Brent Burns leads defensemen with 47 points (9 goals, 38 assists).

The Sharks seem to have about 67 goaltenders in their organization. Kaapo Kahkonen, likely their future permanent starter, has only played in 5 games as a Shark. He’s had a rough go, with a .895 Sv%. Adin Hill has a .906 Sv% over 25 games, and James Reimer has a .915 Sv% over 43 contests.

Reasons to Watch

Tuesday hockey

Cats vs. fish. Who wins?

Will Roman Josi score more points tonight?

Keep Your Eye on This Guy

Filip Forsberg.

The guy is going to cash in on a few games of no goals and go off tonight. I can ALMOST guarantee it...maybe...I guess?

Tonight’s Theme Song

I am not sorry. I have a toddler.

How To Watch

Bally Sports South has the game broadcast. 102.5 The Game has the radio call. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM Central—let’s go swimming!