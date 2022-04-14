Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers 4/14/22

The Predators snuck away with two points on Tuesday against San Jose thanks to a beautiful overtime goal from Ryan Johansen and a ridiculous outing by Juuse Saros.

The Predators will have to defend against multiple threats tonight, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Timely goals will make the difference because of Edmonton’s weakness in net. John Hynes will have to coach his squad to their “next gear” tonight to stay in the playoff fight.

The Oilers lost a rough game to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, and that’s sure to leave a sour taste in their mouths.

It’s not an overstatement to say that Draisaitl and McDavid are carrying the Oilers, it’s clear—they’re the only two with more than 50 points (McDavid has 108 points and Draisaitl has 102 points). Draisaitl has the lead in goals (51), but McDavid has 66 assists. The next-closest player is Zach Hyman with 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists).

Draisaitl’s goal on Tuesday sets an Oilers record.

It remains a mystery why Edmonton didn’t stock up on goalies at the trade deadline. Mikko Koskinen has a .902 Sv% and a 3.09 GAA over 40 games. Mike Smith has a .903 Sv% over 22 games.

Reasons to Watch

- Connor McDavid

- Filip Forsberg making up for his overturned goal on Tuesday

- Edmonton holds the second spot in the Pacific Division with 90 points. They’re firmly in a playoff position thanks to McDavid and Draisaitl.

Keep Your Eye on This Guy

Jesse Puljujarvi. He remains one of my favorite non-Predators players, and he’s more than proven his worth this season. He’s been quiet lately, but nearly all of the Oilers have—they all are on a team with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

For Nashville, I’m going to once again nominate Colton Sissons. One of these days, he’ll have a big game.

Tonight’s Theme Song

How to Watch

Bally Sports South has tonight’s broadcast. 102.5 The Game has the radio call. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM at the Tire Barn.