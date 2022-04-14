Thursday’s Dump & Chase: McDavid Comes To Town

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Move Closer to Clinching Playoff Spot | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: With just six games to go, Cody Glass is leading the way for Milwaukee.

Roman Josi is the Most Valuable Predator, but is he the NHL’s MVP? | Tennessean

Even the Tennessean is now getting in on the ‘Josi for Hart’ craze.

Predators Sign Defenseman Adam Wilsby to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract | Nashville Predators

Also, here’s a link to Eric’s thoughts on Wilsby:

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the biggest decision for every team | ESPN

The Preds gain 4 spots in this week’s ESPN power rankings, which is easily their favorite spot to be this year. Here’s their blurb about the Preds’ biggest decision, which unsurprisingly is about a certain Swedish goal-scorer.

“The tough part isn’t whether Nashville wants to retain Filip Forsberg. It’s whether they can afford it. Forsberg will be one of the top players on the market, and likely eyeing an $8 million-per-year deal. The Predators already have three players signed long-term at that price or more. Is it prudent to add another contract that size? Can they really let Forsberg walk as a UFA? GM David Poile must decide what he can live with.”

Other Hockey News & Notes

Wild’s Ryan Hartman fined $4.25K for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Oilers | Sportsnet

$4,250 for flipping Evander Kane the bird. Pricey, but probably well worth it.

Justin Bieber Hockey Jersey for Toronto Maple Leafs Is the NHL’s Top Seller | Bloomberg

Welp, I guess we got to make Justin Bieber the commissioner now. Sorry, Bettman. Your time is past.

Source: Pittsburgh Penguins to play the Boston bruins in 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park | ESPN

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face off with the Boston Bruins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park, a source told ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. This would be the second time the Winter Classic has been held there.

The Owen Power Era is Alive in Buffalo | The Hockey News

Owen Power’s poise and confidence has helped him flourish at all levels. Now that he’s in the NHL, he’s ready to make the transition into a full-on star.

Ducks pick up head coach Eakins’ option for next year | TSN

The Ducks are retaining head coach Dallas Eakins for at least one more year. This is despite them finishing up their third consecutive losing season under Eakins, who got the job in June 2019. Anaheim is 29-33-13.

“Dallas has done this job under difficult circumstances and deserves the opportunity to continue coaching this team,” General Manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “We are pleased he will be returning and look forward to a promising 2022-23 season.”

John Carlson becomes only the 17th defenseman in NHL history with four 50-assist seasons | Russian Machine Never Breaks

John Carlson continues to be stellar in the offensive zone. If only he didn’t suck so bad on the other end of the ice.