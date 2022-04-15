Friday’s Dump & Chase: Disappointment

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 0, Edmonton Oilers 4: Draisatl buries Preds in shutout loss | On the Forecheck

It was not a good night for the men in gold.

What a disappointing night in Smashville.

Predators Recall Cody Glass from Milwaukee | nhl.com

Forward Ranks Among AHL's Leaders in Assists, Points with Milwaukee This Season.

Hockey News & Notes

NHL Power Rankings: Things we learned about each team this season | sportsnet.ca

We've seen everyone's peaks and valleys this NHL season — the best and worst of all 32 teams. So with a little over two weeks to go in the regular season, let's check in on what we've learned in the latest power rankings.

Last year the Predators were tracking towards sell mode at the deadline and then Juuse Saros came in and pretty much single-handedly dragged the group back into the playoffs. He continues to be a huge reason why this year's team is in the race again and with an inside track to a wild card berth -- Saros should be a Vezina finalist

The Best, and Worst, Early Returns from the NHL Trade Deadline | The Hockey News

It’s impossible to know who the true winners and losers of the trade deadline are until the Stanley Cup is raised, but it's not too early to see the best and worst performers heading into the stretch run.

Who made a good deal and who may be feeling regret?

Golden Knights would be nightmare playoff opponent (if they make it) | nbcsports.com

The Vegas Golden Knights are not in the Stanley Cup Playoffs yet but if they do manage to make it they will be the worst possible opponent.

Nashville will be keeping their eye on Vegas down the stretch.

Evander Kane's ex-wife Anna Kane helps pay Ryan Hartman's fine for giving him middle finger | CBSSports.com

Anna Kane has shown her support for Ryan Hartman's gesture.

Hartman will be donating all the money he has received to charity.

Wow….overwhelmed by the amount of donations I have received to help pay for my fine. You fans are amazing. I will be paying for it with my own money, but wanted to let everyone know that any money sent to me by 7 pm on Friday will be donated to Children’s Minnesota. — Ryan Hartman (@RHartzy18) April 14, 2022

NHL: Chris Pronger explains how much money NHL players actually make | sports.yahoo.com

The Hall of Fame defenseman broke down what the take-home pay would be on a $6 million salary, with the goal of illustrating financial literacy.

An interesting peek at hockey salary and expenses...but can we talk about the $75K car?

Anya Packer declines to renew contract as Riveters general manager | The Ice Garden

The first-year GM tweeted the news earlier Wednesday that she would not reprise her role for Year Eight.

There are some big changes ahead for the Rivs. Losing Packer is one of them.

Mood Music

Let’s hope the Preds find their way again...