Filed under: Game Threads Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues 4/17/22 Go Preds. By Kate R@statswithkate Apr 17, 2022, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues 4/17/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues this evening. Loading comments...
Loading comments...