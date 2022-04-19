Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: The Playoff Preview Tour Begins

Pete Weber reflects on the retirement of his longtime broadcast partner, Terry Crisp | On the Forecheck

If you missed Shaun's interview with Pete Weber from over the weekend, it's worth going back and reading. Pete provides some great insight on "Crispy's" career in the broadcast booth, calling the early years of the Preds' franchise, and "teaching" Nashville the sport of hockey.

Where do things stand on a new contract for Predators coach John Hynes? | The Athletic

Regardless of what happens with the Predators' post-season hopes, I have a hard time imagining Poile wouldn't bring back John Hynes

Tarasenko leads 3 Stars of the Week | NHL.com

Eleven points in four games is good.

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch becomes minority investor in NHL's Seattle Kraken | ESPN

The Seattle Kraken are fun as hell.

Dylan Larkin Undergoes Core Muscle Surgery | Winging It In Motown

That's a tough break for the Red Wings captain, who's had a phenomenal season despite the Wings' rough record.

Mat Barzal fined for unsportsmanlike conduct against Mitch Marner | Pension Plan Puppets

This was the weird play where Barzal grabbed Marner's jersey while on the bench. Is it worth a fine? I'll let you decide.

Blues have transformed into offensive powerhouse | NBC Sports

We unfortunately saw this first hand on Sunday. The Blues have long been known as one of those "gritting their way to wins" teams. But this year, they've become a more complete team (which is... scary for the rest of the Central).

Panthers embracing fun in quest to win first Stanley Cup championship | NHL.com

The Panthers kind of have that Kansas City Chiefs vibe to them; They're not winning games the textbook way, but damned if they're not entertaining!

Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay discusses suspension for banned substance | Sportsnet.ca

McKay, the first goalie to win the Hobey Baker in 21 years, has been suspended six months after a positive test for Ostarine. According to McKay, he was initially facing a four year-ban (which more or less would have ended his career), but he and his lawyer were able to prove the test came as a result of a mislabeled supplement. McKay will be able to start practicing again right before training camps start, so chances are we'll see him in an NHL camp later this year.

CAN YOU PASS THIS ALL-TIME NHL BROADCAST CALLS QUIZ? | Bardown

Some of these are instantly recognizable. Some of these are deep cuts.

Fifteen stats that (help) tell the tale of the 2022 PHF season | The Ice Garden

Some numbers to reflect on after an unforgettable year of PHF hockey