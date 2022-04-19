Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames 4/19/22

Tonight’s game is a stiff test for the mercurial Preds. The Flames could be a potential playoff opponent, and the Predators absolutely MUST rise to the occasion.

The Predators last faced the Flames in November, coming away with a win.

Don’t forget that our very own Terry Crisp, Nashville legend, won the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989. Crispy is a Nashville boss, but he’s got lots of time behind the bench for the Flames.

The Predators flopped big-time on Sunday against the Blues. It’s not worth going into that game too much. However, I’m positive that John Hynes will have the Preds in fighting shape tonight after that embarrassment on Easter Sunday. Jeremy Lauzon was injured on Saturday’s game and is week-to-week. We’ll likely see Matt Benning in the lineup once more.

The biggest gripe on Sunday was a combination of “Nashville surrendered 7 goals” plus “Saros needs to rest.” Will we see Saros again tonight, or will Rittich take the net against his former club?

Calgary Flames

The Flames are good. They’re really good. I don’t think many expected them to be THIS good. They’ve won seven of their last eight games and are flying high toward the playoffs. They’re doing so on the back of Johnny Gaudreau, who is having a monster of a season. Gaudreau has 107 points (38 goals, 69 assists, nice!). Matthew Tkachuk has 98 points (39 goals, 59 assists) and Elias Lindholm has 78 points (39 goals, 39 assists).

Goaltending has been a strong suit for Calgary this season. Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar have been a solid tandem.

Gaudreau scored his 600th NHL point last night in Chicago with this:

Reasons to Watch

-Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk

-Does Saros start?

-Hi, Calle!

-Not sure what else you’re doing on a Tuesday night in Nashville...when it’s randomly cold in April...

-Friendly reminder that David Rittich used to be with the Flames. You cannot forget about this heartwarming story from 2019.

Keep Your Eye on This Guy

Nashville: Cody Glass. Is it time for the kid to get the ball rolling?

Calgary: Calle Jarnkrok has not had a great time as a Flame, but his cousin Elias Lindholm certainly has. Lindholm is dangerous but often unnoticed behind guys like Gaudreau and Tkachuk.

Tonight’s Theme Song

How to Watch

Tonight’s game part of a BIG homestand.

Bally Sports South has the TV broadcast and 102.5 The Game has the radio call. Tonight’s game is also broadcast on El Jefe on 96.7 FM and 105.3 FM. Puck drop is at 7:00 Central.