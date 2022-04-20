Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Feeling the Heat

Kakko expected ready for playoffs with Rangers despite lower-body injury

Kaapo Kakko is expected to play for the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs even though he's week to week with a lower-body injury.

Capitals clinch playoff berth led by Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Carlson

Ovechkin is the leader.

Stanley Cup heads to Montreal, guest of honor at famous restaurant

Imagine eating dinner with the Cup.

Lynch takes Zamboni for spin on first day as Kraken minority owner

Marshawn on a Zam.

Filip Forsberg's Future With the Nashville Predators Remains Uncertain - The Hockey News

WE KNOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Looking Back at the Top NHL Prospects from 2012, 2017 - The Hockey News

Where do Phil Myers and Dante Fabbro fit?

Is This Zdeno Chara's Last Ride? - The Hockey News

Is "Big Z" done?

NHL Playoff Push: Will the Canucks defy the odds and get in?

Are the Canucks lurking?

Hobey Baker Winner Accepts Six-Month Suspension Over Doping Violation - The Hockey News

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced on Monday that Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay has accepted a six-month suspension for violating the organization's anti-doping regulations.

Avalanche Prospects Mailbag: Warming up the leftovers - Mile High Hockey

Our friends at Mile High Hockey look at their prospects.

Canadiens' Carey Price opens up about Cup Final loss, playing future

Carey Price is interviewed here about the Cup Final loss, his surgery, and more.

Gaudreau scores 600th point to help Flames beat Blackhawks

Johnny Hockey has had an incredible season.

Connor Bedard among 25 players named to Canada's 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship roster - Sportsnet.ca

Conor Bedard headlines this list.

Under the playoff lights on Broadway, what Copp once gave the Jets will shine

Andrew Copp was a very smart trade deadline pickup for the Rangers.

All of Minnesota Wild F Kirill Kaprizov’s 43 record-breaking goals in order - Hockey Wilderness

Kaprizov is just so freaking good.

The Noon Number: Besting the Best - Japers' Rink

How do the Caps fare against the top teams in the League?

Cannon Blasts: A lot of change in three years - The Cannon

It has been three (!!!) years since the Jackets upset the Lightning in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

AHL Chicago Wolves clinch fifth Central Division title in six seasons with wins in Texas - Canes Country

Our friend Sarah at Canes Country tells us how good the Chicago Wolves are. They're the team to beat in the Calder Cup playoffs this season.

Matty Beniers Seattle Kraken Ottawa Senators - TSN.ca

Matty Beniers had a great game with the Kraken against Ottawa.